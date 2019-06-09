TWIN FALLS — Kid Entrepreneur Day is a vendor market run solely by kids ages five to 14. The Twin Falls event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 29 at City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E.
Children can create a business idea, rent a vendor booth and sell their product to the public. So far, kids have signed up to sell brownies, Popsicles, bird houses, jewelry, antiques, terrariums, key chains, soap, bath bombs and more.
The idea is to get children excited about becoming a business owner and to give them the hands-on experience of running a business for the day.
June 15 is the deadline for applications for booths. Applications can be picked up in Twin Falls at Hands On, 147 Shoshone St. N., or at Plant Therapy, 510 Second Ave. S. Event information can be found on Facebook.
