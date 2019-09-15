{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Sponsored by Because Kids Grieve, the fifth annual Fall Bereavement Conference will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 27 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Oak Rooms 2 to 4, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.

Andy McNiel, nationally recognized author and trainer on topics related to grief, bereavement and end of life, will lead this year’s discussion and training. McNiel’s extensive background in leadership and grief and bereavement support will greatly benefit professionals dealing with these issues.

Attendees will learn the following:

  • Techniques and new ideas for providing grief support to children, teenagers and families
  • Recognition of the impact that grief has on the lives of children
  • Identification of the ethical issues related to grief support care
  • Ways to support families through the adaptive tasks of grief

The cost is $40 which includes a continental breakfast and lunch. Social workers, educators and counselors may earn seven CEUs by participating in the workshop.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. However, conference attendees should pre-register by Sept. 20.

To request a registration form and additional information, call 208-352-2994 or email becausekidsgrieve.org/contact.

