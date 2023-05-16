The Region IV Development Association wants to get your input when it comes to economic development.

South-central Idaho community members, business leaders, public officials and nonprofits are among those asked to give their thoughts on the region’s comprehensive economic development strategy at a community meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce Office, 215 Nielsen Point Place.

Input gathered at the meeting will be used to update the association’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, an outline to foster regional economic development and guide the decision-making process. People can access the 2020-25 CEDS at rivda.org/ceds.

It’s similar to a county’s strategic plan, but is highly focused on economic development, said Dr. Michele McFarlane, RIVDA community development planner.

This is the first time Region IV Development has used a community meeting to gain input.

“We are trying to gather a lot of feedback and learn what is important for people,” McFarlane said, as well as ways to improve the economy and lives of those living in Magic Valley.

“I think there is always ways to improve, whether it be workforce training, housing or infrastructure,” she said.

Those unable to attend the meeting can make comments by emailing McFarlane at michele@rivda.org.

The mission of the Region IV Development Association is to make sustainable community development happen in south-central Idaho.