 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Regardless of weather, CSI baseball is here to work

  • 0
Regardless of weather, CSI baseball is here to work

The College of Southern Idaho's Jordan Rowley pitches in the snow during practice Monday afternoon, Nov. 28, 2022, at Skip Walker Field in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The College of Southern Idaho's Jordan Rowley pitches in the snow during practice Monday afternoon, Nov. 28, 2022, at Skip Walker Field in Twin Falls.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China moves to curb and censor rare, nationwide protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News