Refugee life: Escaping Iraq

TWIN FALLS — Samer Al Zohiry was 4 years old when his father was murdered.
The tragedy set in motion a series of events that would ultimately force Samer to flee his homeland and start a new life in the United States.
His father, Basheer Al Zohiry, owned a small jewelry store in Haditha, a city about an hour and a half outside of Ramadi, Iraq. The store was once a home that was converted into a business.
Samer remembers few details from that time. His young age — coupled with the trauma of his father’s murder — erased many memories.
What he does recall are little snapshots in his mind, like his father cooking him a simple meal of rice and meat when he asked him for food.
“I’ve never tasted that anywhere else,” he said.
Samer also remembers that the store contained many valuable items, which in the end, cost his father his life. His father's best friend saw the jewelry shop as a means to pay off his debts — but instead of breaking into the jewelry store, the friend brutally murdered Al Zohiry to obtain the key to his business.
Justice for his father's death came slowly but surely.
Samer's grandfather, Saber Al Zohiry, spoke with Saddam Hussein's cousin, who passed the information on to Hussein. Hussein then sent a prominent judge to Ramadi to address the crime.
“When Saddam Hussein moved this judge to my town, we got some justice,” Samer said.
The judge ordered the hanging of the murderer but the damage to the family was already done. Young Samer and his two sisters were left without a father.
Although their mother was still around, their grandfather didn’t like her influence on the children. Saber Al Zohiry believed his grandchildren were smart and deserved an education, something he feared their mother couldn't provide.
To alienate the children from their mother, “he would say things like, ‘Your mother is the reason your father died,’” Samer said.
When his mother eventually remarried, Samer lost contact with her completely, leaving them with no biological parent.
“We basically lost our mom too,” he said.
For 13 years, Samer and his two sisters, Sabrina and Hanen, moved from house to house within their extended family. None of their relatives wanted the burden of caring for three more people, so the children found themselves in a neverending cycle of revolving homes.
Samer and his sisters eventually moved into his grandfather's home, which doubled as a hair salon.
Since before his birth, Samer's country had been at war. Territorial disputes between Iraq and Iran created a conflict from 1980 to 1988, transforming the desert that connects the two countries into a war-torn landscape.
In 2004, Al-Qaeda — a militant Islamic group with extremist views — first appeared in Iraq in response to a U.S.-led invasion of the country the previous year.
One day, Al-Qaeda placed a bomb on the front step of the family's home and hair salon. The fundamentalist group saw the salon as mode of empowering women, an ideology they did not support. To them, beautifying women was "haram" and was considered forbidden.
“The first time they bombed the door, it took off the whole front side of the house,” Samer said.
The neighbors helped the family rebuild and advised them to keep their heads down, but it wasn’t enough to appease the demands of Al-Qaeda. Eventually, they placed a second bomb on the salon’s doorstep. Samer was inside when it detonated, but the blast didn’t alarm him.
He remembers the sounds of bombs dropping, when would run to the roof to feel the shock waves of the detonation. An explosion outside his home, albeit much closer than he was used to, wasn’t out of the ordinary for him.
“That was normal for us,” he said. “When you’re born in a country that’s been fighting for years and years, you get used to bombs.”
Al-Qaeda attacks were common in that area. When Ramadi came under U.S. military control in 2004, the conflict between the two forces turned the city into a war zone.
The fundamentalist group decided to take a more direct approach when their efforts failed to bring the desired result.
“One day, a guy from Al-Qaeda knocked on the door and asked to talk to my grandfather,” Samer said.
The man had a simple and cryptic message — either leave or face punishment. Samer, his sisters, grandfather and aunts fled to Damascus, Syria.
Safe in Syria
After a fall out with his grandfather, Samer moved again — with his two sisters — to his Uncle Salam Al Zohiry’s one-bedroom apartment.
Through a couple of misleading interview responses regarding his qualifications and religion, Samer gained employment at the Future House Institute, a local community college, teaching computer science. He was familiar with computers — a passion that began as a child — but he didn’t have the college degree he had falsely listed in his application.
But Dr. Mamoon Samkary, the professor who ran the community college, appreciated his skills and hired him for the position. For four years, Samer worked under the guise of an education he hadn't received.
Eventually, he confessed his secret to Samkary.
“He said he wasn’t surprised because of my age, but when he put me in a classroom, he loved what I did,” Samer said. He confessed another secret to his professor: he was not Muslim, as he had led the Future House Institute to believe.
Although he had never told his colleagues he was Muslim, he had allowed them to assume that he was. Samer feared he would be viewed as an outsider and felt like he needed to conform to the public’s expectations. If they knew he practiced a different religion, he believed it would just add to that sense of not belonging.
Samkary’s response to this revelation was better than Samer could have hoped for.
“He took me to his office and said ‘OK, let’s start over,’” Samer said.
For an hour, they discussed his true religion — Mandaean — because Samkary wanted to know who he really was.
Samer felt comfortable confessing his secrets to Samkary because the United Nations had already approved his relocation to the United States.
Two days after their talk, Samer left Syria for a new life in a new land.
Landing on American soil
Gaining approval to live and work in another country was no easy task. It was a combination of determination and extreme luck that allowed Samer the opportunity.
“There were at least three million people in Syria as refugees,” he said. People lined up outside the United Nations office at 3 a.m. to register, he said.
“If you were lucky, you would get to the front yard," he said. "If you were luckier, you would get into the living room. If you were really lucky, by 8 p.m. someone would talk to you."
Samer's uncle, Moaiad Al Zohiry, lived in Canada at the time. His uncle sent him a letter with instructions to go to the office and ask for a woman named Helen.
While waiting in the courtyard outside the office trying to figure out how to find the woman from his uncle's letter, Al Zohiry’s fate shifted.
“I saw a beautiful lady,” he said. “She was like moonlight in the dark.”
The woman poked her head out of the door, a brief respite as she gauged the number of people still waiting in line.
“Something like a magnet dragged me to her,” he said.
“Hi, Ms. Helen,” he said, and she quickly informed him she wasn’t the woman he was looking for. There was no Helen working at their office.
But the woman agreed to talk with Samer.
“I was feeling hope with that lady,” he said.
He explained to her that he was working a good job but couldn’t pay rent, that he was living in a one-bedroom apartment with seven other people and how he could never return back home to Iraq.
He didn't belong anywhere.
You have free articles remaining.
When the woman asked where he would want to go, Samer’s response was simple.
“Take me to any place where people treat me like a human.”
She recommended the United States, but Al Zohiry was afraid of living there. From his time in Iraq, all he knew of the U.S. was war. He was worried his sisters would be mistreated by Americans.
“She said there are 500 million people there,” he said. “You will find at least one million that are good.”
Although the woman's numbers were inaccurate, her point resonated with him.
Within six months, Samer's move was approved. He flew from Syria to Chicago, and then on to Twin Falls. The College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center placed Samer and his sisters in an apartment in town. The next morning, when he woke up without fear of being kicked out of his new home, he ran into the backyard and shouted in joy. His family finally felt safe.
“That was the first happy day of my life,” he said.
A change of heart
The CSI Refugee Center helped Samer obtain employment, although he refused their first offer — to work in Jackpot, Nevada. With a limited grasp of English, it was difficult for him to communicate his needs, but Samer knew he didn’t want to work in Jackpot.
He wanted to work with potatoes.
A friend from the refugee center, who arrived in Twin Falls six months before Samer, told him Jackpot was not a good place to work. According to her, the hours were long, the customers were rude and the travel wasn’t worth the pay.
She suggested that potatoes were a better fit.
Samer landed a part-time night job shoveling potatoes for Lamb Weston. Soon afterward, he met Bill Schroeder, who made him a full-time employee after just three days. Because he was still learning English, Samer referred to Schroeder as “Mr. Bill.” Little did he know at the time, his connection with Mr. Bill would alter his outlook on life.
Samer had developed a callous mindset after growing up with no place to call home, living in a war-torn country with extended family members who didn’t want the burden of caring for him and his sisters. He believed that most people were cruel.
“What I saw in my country, with all the killings, that gave me a picture of how people are,” he said.
But Mr. Bill changed that perspective.
“That is where my love started for this country,” Samer said.
Mr. Bill treated him with respect and admired his work ethic. He saw potential in Samer and helped him move up the corporate ladder to eventually become a line operator. At lunchtime, Mr. Bill would sit with him to work on his English, sometimes extending his lunch break to a full hour to give them more time to study.
“That kind of human that Mr. Bill was, he changed me from a person that hated everybody to a person filled with love,” Samer said. “When somebody loves you for no reason, it makes you think about why you hate people.”
Samer eventually left Lamb Weston after a disagreement with a manager who was less compassionate than Mr. Bill, but the lessons he learned from his friend would influence his life forever.
Marriage and money
Before he lost his job at Lamb Weston, Samer decided to get married. He spoke with his best friend, Sabah Al Zohiry, back in Syria, about finding his match. A couple of days later, his friend suggested his own sister as a wife. His friend wouldn’t trust his sister with any other man.
The two talked on Skype several times before she agreed to marry him. In October 2010, right after buying a new house, Samer flew to Syria to tie the knot with his future wife.
But the trip was not as jubilant as he had hoped.
“When I went to Syria to get married, they put me in jail at the airport,” he said.
He had an American passport, but he didn’t have a visa to get into Syria. Airport security wanted to keep him in jail until he could be sent back to the United States. The only alternative was to go to Iraq, where he could obtain a proper travel visa.
He had to bribe the security officer at the airport.
“The guy at the airport, he took every single penny in my pocket just to go to Iraq,” Samer said.
What he witnessed in the land he once called home broke his heart. So much had changed since he fled in 2004, and he was not prepared for what it had become.
“I spent all three days crying,” Samer said. “The country was destroyed.”
From the back of a cab, he watched the landscape change as the car exited "the green zone," a six-square-mile secured area located in central Baghdad. Giant concrete walls blocked the main roads. Trash littered the war-torn streets. Signs were posted along buildings and roads, misrepresenting citizens as thieves and murderers.
It was not the Iraq he remembered.
“I was homesick for Twin Falls,” Samer said.
Samer made it to Syria and married his wife, Noor Al Zohiry.
In his culture, he is not a desirable match for a bride. He is not wealthy or strong. He has no parents for in-laws to turn to if there the marriage encounters problems.
But Noor Al Zohiry didn't care about any of that.
“She accepted me as I am, and I appreciate that always,” he said. The couple was married on Oct. 10, 2010, but another three years passed before Noor Al Zohiry received her visa to join her husband in the U.S.
Meanwhile, Samer became a certified driver at the Top Gun Truck Driving Academy. He began his own business, UFOO LLC, and shipped various goods around the country. When his wife arrived in May 2013, they began their six-month honeymoon on the road together while Samer Al Zohiry worked.
A year later, they welcomed their first son, Burgess, to the world. The following year, their second son, Peter, was born.
The family moved to Raleigh, North Carolina, in 2016. Noor was looking for a change; Twin Falls was too small. She offered her husband three options: Boise, Las Vegas or Raleigh, based on suggestions from friends. They settled on Raleigh.
Samer sold his truck and moved his family to Raleigh, where they lived for three years. There, he owned and ran several kiosks in the mall, which he contracted out to retailers who sold everything from sunglasses to Christmas ornaments. Eventually, the family realized they weren’t happy in Raleigh and missed Twin Falls.
They moved back to their chosen home in the Magic Valley in February.
The American dream
Samer now works as a dispatcher with Ag Express, a local trucking company that transports potatoes for Lamb Weston. He plans to pursue his passion for computers in the near future. At UFOO, he designed software to manage his trucking business. He hopes to build upon that and create more software to enhance business productivity and efficiency.
His dream used to be to make a million dollars but Samer doesn’t value personal profit as much as he did before. His new goal is to start a business where he can invest 50% of the profits in schools and women’s activities back in Iraq.
Samer firmly believes that Iraq's customary treatment of women — rather than war or economic strife — is what destroyed his country.
“If you treat your woman right, she gives him (your child) enough love, and he can build a country from nothing,” he said. “Women can build a country or destroy it.”
He hopes to improve life for his former countrymen by fighting for women’s rights in Iraq, but he has no desire to return to his homeland. He now maintains contact with many of his family members, including his mother, with whom he reconnected in 2010 after a 12-year separation.
The United States has become his home.
Samer applied for American citizenship in 2015. To him, where you are from doesn’t define you. What matters is where you choose to be and how you live. He has become a business owner, a family man, an equal rights activist and an active member of his community.
“A country is a place that you love,” he said. “You’re not American because you are born in this country. To be American, you have to do something for this country.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.