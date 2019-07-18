TWIN FALLS — The Democratic Republic of the Congo is as dynamic as it is dangerous.
The land spans nearly 1.5 million miles, making the DRC the second largest country in Africa. Dense tropical rain forests, deserts, volcanoes and snow-capped mountains make up its diverse landscape.
The Congo River, which stretches 2,920 miles, flows across the country and is believed to be the deepest river in the world. Several endangered and threatened species including white rhinos, bonobos, forest elephants and mountain gorillas call the Congo their home.
The people who live there are as unique as the landscape they inhabit. More than 200 ethnic groups with distinct languages and cultures comprise its diverse inhabitants.
But with diversity, there can often be dissent.
Conflict in the Congo between 1998 and 2007 has claimed between 3 million and 5.4 million lives, according to an International Rescue Committee study. The Second Congo War — which spanned from 1998 to 2003 — was the deadliest dispute since World War II.
For those who were born in the wrong tribe, speaking the wrong language as their native tongue, or even from the wrong side of the country, options were limited. Either they fled, or they fell victim to the genocide of their nation.
For Samuel Mgbokpwo and more than 800,000 citizens of his country, the choice was obvious. They decided to flee.
Homeless in the homeland
Mgbokpwo’s crime was a connection he had no control over.
His family hails from the same tribe as President Mobutu Sese Seko. When Mobutu relinquished his power in 1997 to the rebel leader Laurent Kabila, those with any sort of connection to the president became instant targets.
“When Mobutu was president, everything was peaceful,” Mgbokpwo said. “When they (the rebels) overthrew him, everything fell apart.”
For years Mgbokpwo survived in a country of continuously growing turmoil.
By 2002, he was living with his wife and son in Kisangani, the third-largest city in the country. Five years after Mobutu was overthrown, rebels were still actively hunting loyalists. That’s when they caught wind of Mgbokpwo, a pastor and leader in his Christian church.
“I remember one day they sent 15 soldiers with all kinds of guns to come and get me,” Mgbokpwo said.
It was at that point he made the decision to leave the city he called home. With only enough money to buy himself a ticket on a cargo plane, Mgbokpwo was forced to leave his family behind. He fled to Goma, another city in the Democratic Republic of Congo, to live with his sister-in-law. Nine months later, his wife and son joined him.
From there, the family bounced around the country. They lived briefly in Bukavu but were kicked out of their housing due to Mgbokpwo’s family heritage.
“In our country there is a conflict between West and East,” he said. “The problem for me is I am from the West but I was born on the East side. I’ve never even been to the West side but my father and mother are from the West.”
This dissension between cultural groups made it difficult for Mgbokpwo’s family to stay in any place for very long.
“If people hear you are from the West, they won’t even approach you,” he said.
For two years, they lived on the run, homeless in their homeland.
Bridging the border
In 2004, a series of events occurred that altered Mgbokpwo’s life forever.
His wife, Josephine Furaha, went to her mother’s village to hide with their son, Daniel Nzapalaha. Mgbokpwo made his way back to Goma to collect his teaching diploma, a necessity for him to be able to work in the schools.
On his way back to Bukavu, he was stopped on the road by rebel soldiers. He spoke to them in Swahili, a language specific to the East side of the country, but the soldiers did not believe that he was from Goma.
“The rebels can suspect you and shoot you,” Mgbokpwo said. In that moment, he believed they intended to shoot him.
Mgbokpwo ran behind some buildings and eventually lost his pursuers, but the event was too close of a call for him to shake off. In that moment, Mgbokpwo realized he would never be safe in the DRC.
“I just said I’m going,” he said. “If I die, I die.”
With $16 in his pocket and no way of notifying his family, Mgbokpwo made his way to Bunagana, a small town that sits on the border of Uganda. He had no passport and no way of crossing the border.
What he did have, however, was his faith.
“...God has a way of saving his people,” Mgbokpwo said.
With his Bible in hand, he tried to cross, but a border patrol agent pulled him into their office. The immigration official noticed that he was a man of God and offered to help.
Soldiers escorted him across the border, then took him 10 miles into the country and paid for his bus ticket. The immigration official also gave him 300,000 shillings to help him.
“At that time, I didn’t understand Ugandan money,” Mgbokpwo said.
As it turned out, 300,000 shillings — roughly $80 in U.S. currency — was enough for Mgbokpwo to live on for one month. It also paid for his wife and son to join him in Uganda.
Once he reunited with his family, Mgbokpwo was granted refugee status by the United Nations. He had successfully escaped the violence of his nation, but he wasn’t out of harm’s way yet.
“We stayed there for a long time in Uganda,” Mgbokpwo said.
He soon discovered that refugee status is often a temporary fix for a more permanent problem.
Surviving on the streets
From 2004 to 2016, Mgbokpwo lived as a refugee in the city of Kampala, the capital of Uganda.
He was given the option to live in the refugee camps, which offer consistent food and housing, but he had heard about the horrors of camp life, which persuaded Mgbokpwo to opt for city life instead.
“Support from the city is not strong,” he said. “They can pay your rent for two months and then it is over.”
Mgbokpwo had enough money to rent a small house with a single bedroom. The family stayed there until the money ran out.
“When we were not able to pay, they chased us from that house,” he said.
For a while they lived on the streets, begging for food, unsure when the next meal would come. His son, Daniel, couldn’t walk because an iron deficiency made his bones soft. Every day was a struggle just to survive.
“You eat today, you don’t know if tomorrow you’re going to eat,” Mgbokpwo said.
Despite the hardships, Mgbokpwo was still happy to be in Uganda.
“Even if we are struggling, our life is safe,” he said. “It was better than home.”
Working with the Ugandan government, Mgbokpwo became the bishop for all the Congolese-Christian refugees in Uganda. He traveled from church to church to preach. One of those churches gave him enough rent money for three months.
His faith got him off the streets. Soon, it would save more than just his soul.
A guardian angel arrives
In 2007, Mgbokpwo was in Fort Portal, Uganda, for a religious conference.
While he was there, he visited his friend Evelyn Komutale at her home to pray for her ill mother.
Carolyn Libby, of Orange County, California, was staying with Komutale during her missionary trip. She had visited Uganda two months prior with her church and fell in love with the people of the country.
“They’re very sweet, generous, gracious people,” Libby said.
Mgbokpwo spoke very little English at the time; Libby didn’t speak Swahili. Their connection was their faith in Christianity.
“I went there that morning and I was praying in the sitting room,” he said. “When I opened my eyes, Carolyn was standing beside me.”
The two were fast to bond. They shared their favorite passages and prayed together.
“We had several hours together with our Bibles,” Libby said.
At the end of the day, as Mgbokpwo was leaving, Libby gave him 120,000 shillings, enough for rent and food for a few months.
“That was our deliverance,” Mgbokpwo said. From there, his life began to change for the better.
Libby’s life of service
Libby experienced a similar deliverance when she was led to Africa to serve.
She began her missionary work in 2006. Her husband had died a few years earlier and she felt that she was reaping the financial benefits of his hard work. When women from her church community mentioned they were going to Africa, Libby jumped at the opportunity.
“I came face to face with beautiful young people who were desperate,” Libby said. From that point on, she visited Uganda twice a year for two months at a time.
Every time she came, Mgbokpwo took a five-hour bus trip to see her for the day. He also began to learn English so he could communicate with her more easily.
“He had gotten in my heart and I just couldn’t let him go,” Libby said. So she did what she felt a good Christian should do. She decided to help.
From 2008 until 2016, when Mgbokpwo left Uganda, Libby supported his family financially. On the 25th of each month, he received her support of $350. That money kept his family clothed, fed and off the street.
After seeing the harsh conditions of the city, Libby was relieved to know that Mgbokpwo’s family was safe.
“Kampala is one of those mega-cities with slums unsuitable for pigs to live in,” Libby said. “How they (Mgbokpwo’s family) made it is a miracle.”
Whenever one of his children needed schooling or medicine, Libby sent extra money.
“She put my kids through school,” Mgbokpwo said.
At the time he did not realize the extent of Libby’s generosity or what the amount she sent each month really meant. It wasn’t until he came to the United States that he was able to comprehend its real value.
“When we moved here and I saw the difficulties of getting money in America, I cried,” he said.
Seeking refuge
In 2008, Mgbokpwo began the resettlement process.
His family was slated to go to New Zealand, but the drastic decrease in the value of the New Zealand dollar and the subsequent financial instability forced the country to turn away refugees who initially had been accepted.
Mgbokpwo wasn’t given another option until 2013.
This time the United Nations told him he was going to America. The process, however, is a lengthy ordeal. It requires years of interviews, background checks and paperwork for a refugee to be granted the right to immigrate to the United States. The length and complexity of the process differs in every case.
And the process is far from perfect, Mgbokpwo discovered. His full name is Samuel Mgbokpwo Nzapalaha, but a clerical error on his paperwork listed his middle name as his last name. Because correcting this issue would cost a significant amount of money, Mgbokpwo now has a different last name than his children, who go by Nzapalaha.
On Jan. 27, 2016, Mgbokpwo and his family arrived in Twin Falls. They weren’t sure where they were, or even if they had arrived at their destination. All they knew of America was what they had seen on television, but Twin Falls looked much different from New York City and Washington, D.C.
“We asked ourselves, ‘Where are we now?’” he said.
The day of their arrival, it was snowing outside. His family had never experienced snow before.
“Everywhere was white,” he said. “It was extremely cold for us.”
With the help of the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center, Mgbokpwo learned his way around town. The Refugee Center helped him figure out where to buy food and how to prepare it. And they gave him enough money for three months’ rent.
The assistance made the shift much easier for Mgbokpwo to handle.
“It gives you time to find a job,” he said. “For me, it was a miracle.”
Soon Mgbokpwo found employment at Jerome Cheese, where he still works today.
All five of his children attend local schools, including I.B. Perrine Elementary, Robert Stuart Middle School and Canyon Ridge High School.
First in the family
On May 20, Mgbokpwo’s oldest son, Daniel Nzapalaha, became the first in his family to achieve an important milestone.
Nzapalaha graduated from a U.S. high school.
Growing up, neither Nzapalaha nor his parents believed he would survive to see graduation day. With a severe iron deficiency in his bones, Nzapalaha couldn’t walk because his legs bent backward.
“With God’s grace and favor, we found a missionary in Canada,” Mgbokpwo said. “They sent Daniel some support.”
Three surgeries later, his legs were fixed. Then the seizures came.
Eventually, Nzapalaha was diagnosed with a severe form of epilepsy, but at the time they had no idea what was causing his seizures.
Some days the attacks were so severe he couldn’t physically do his schoolwork.
“I was having problems at school,” Nzapalaha said. “They sent me home and said I couldn’t be there (at school).”
Since moving to America, Nzapalaha has had access to proper epilepsy medication to control his seizures. He said he hasn’t had an attack since relocating to Twin Falls.
At first, school in America was difficult for Nzapalaha. In Uganda, students greet each other every day. His experience in Twin Falls was markedly different.
“Here everyone wants to be left alone,” he said.
Some of the other differences between his two schools were a welcome change. In Uganda, teachers are allowed to physically strike their students with a cane for misbehaving. Students who are late or act up in class are beaten with a stick.
“You’re learning under pressure and fear,” Mgbokpwo said.
Nzapalaha explained that teachers sometimes asked how many lashes a child wanted, but many times they delivered more than what the student requested.
School uniforms are required in Uganda, but some students wear several pairs of shorts beneath their uniform in an effort to cushion the blows of the cane. If caught, they were asked to change and caned again.
“Here is better than Africa,” Nzapalaha said. “They can’t beat you here if you come late.”
Despite learning English while attending school, Nzapalaha was able to finish all of his work and graduate on time with his class. Libby traveled from California for the event. During the Canyon Ridge High School commencement ceremony, Nzapalaha’s family watched from the bleachers as he walked across the CSI gymnasium’s stage to receive his diploma.
“It’s a dream coming true,” Mgbokpwo said.
Mgbokpwo believes that schooling is a necessity; he feels his children will have a chance for a successful life if they get an education. As an educated man with degrees in psychology, general theology and ministry, he’s never allowed his children to opt out of schooling.
“I used to tell my kids they have to follow two things,” Mgbokpwo said. “The first thing they have to follow in their life is God. The second is school.”
Mgbokpwo plans for his son to pursue welding at CSI. It is a common practice in Congolese culture for parents to choose a career path for their children.
“In our culture the parent has the right to choose the destiny of their kids,” he said. “Many of the parents can see in their kids the talent that they have.”
Mgbokpwo has carefully considered his children’s chosen professions. He plans for his daughter Sarah to pursue law, while Keren will focus on graphic design and Grace will become a flight attendant. His youngest son, Jedidiah, will study engineering.
But for Daniel, Mgbokpwo sees welding as his best option.
“In this city there is a high demand for welders,” he said.
Congolese culture
“There is a diversity of culture in our country,” Mgbokpwo said.
Each tribe has its own food and traditions. No two tribes are alike.
When Mgbokpwo married his wife, they had different cultural traditions because they were from different tribes.
Marriage in the Democratic Republic of the Congo can be a complicated process.
“It is family to family,” Mgbokpwo said.
When two people fall in love, they must go to their parents for permission to marry. The families sit down to discuss terms, which include a price that must be paid to the family of the bride. If both families agree and the price is paid, the couple has the blessing of the families.
As Mgbokpwo explained, the bride price is viewed as an honor in their culture. It’s not about purchasing a wife, but rather respecting the family of the bride.
“If a lady goes into a marriage without a bride price, it is a shame to the family,” he said.
It is a tradition Mgbokpwo expects to continue with his daughters. He tells them they can marry whoever they like as long as the intended spouse is willing to respect the “bride price” traditions of their culture.
To marry his wife, Mgbokpwo paid a bride price of six cows and two goats. The animals went to her parents, who shared the food with the rest of their extended family.
Couples in the Congo are allowed to visit each other throughout the courtship process, but they do not live together or spend time alone. Once a bride price is accepted and the couple is engaged, they are separated for a full month leading up to the wedding.
“When the bride comes out, she is like a new person you’ve never seen in your life,” Mgbokpwo said.
Declaring an heir
A common tradition among many cultures is the moral obligation grown children have to care for their parents. For Mgbokpwo and his people, this is a core value of their culture.
“You invest in your children so they can invest in you when you are old,” he said.
To reinforce this, each family chooses an heir to care for the parents. Traditionally, the heir is the eldest son, but that is a custom the Congolese are actively moving away from. Now, the heir doesn’t have to be the firstborn and may be either a son or a daughter.
“We don’t choose the firstborn but the one with the most responsibility,” he said.
The head of the household (typically the father) chooses the heir. He writes the name of the heir in a letter and presents the chosen child to the entire family during a cultural ceremony. Afterward, the father delivers the letter to the mayor of the city, who then certifies it as an official document. This serves as a living will for the family.
Without a designated heir, the children will fight for control of the family possessions.
When the head of a household chooses to designate an heir, it is at their individual discretion. His father chose Mgbokpwo when he was 6 years old, although he was not the oldest of his siblings.
As heir, it is his duty to lead the family and take over all head-of-household responsibilities, including the approval of marriages, after his father’s death. Even though he now lives in the United States, Mgbokpwo still sends money home each month to support his mother financially.
Mgbokpwo has yet to designate an heir in his own family. He plans to choose once he has had enough time to determine how responsible each of his children are.
A Godly man
Mgbokpwo has always been a man of faith.
That faith guided him across the border into Uganda. It kept his family from living on the streets. When his son began having seizures and couldn’t walk because of the lack of iron in his bones, Mgbokpwo says his faith delivered missionaries from Canada who paid for the surgeries.
It also led him to cross paths Libby, who kept his family sheltered and fed for nearly eight years. While faith was their initial bond, it was his character as a person that convinced her to help.
“He is a devoted father of five, imparting a godly discipline and expectations upon his children,” Libby said.
In his eyes, it was a higher power that led Mgbokpwo’s family to Twin Falls. They no longer have to fight to survive. They live and thrive within the community.
To give praise for the blessings he’s received, Mgbokpwo serves as a pastor for the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene. He leads a Swahili service every Sunday.
Being bilingual, Mgbokpwo often bridges the gap between the Congolese community and the church. He translates Bible passages so everyone can understand the sermons. He preaches at baptisms and ordains new ministers. When necessary, he presides over funerals.
On May 20, the same day as his son’s graduation, Mgbokpwo preached at the funeral of Erinest Nsabimana, a Congolese refugee who drowned at Dierkes Lake.
Funerals in the Congo differ slightly from American funerals.
“In African Culture, when someone dies, we cry alone,” Mgbokpwo said.
The first few days after a death are for mourning. By the time the actual funeral ceremony arrives, the family has taken the time to properly grieve. The burial ceremony, Mgbokpwo explained, is a change of face from sadness to joy. A person’s last day is not the day that they die, but rather the day they are put in the ground. That is the last time anyone will see them in physical form.
“When we go to bury, it is time to celebrate and say goodbye,” Mgbokpwo said.
The morning was cool when Nsabimana’s “last day” arrived.
As clouds loomed overhead, pallbearers carried Nsabimana’s casket to his gravesite. A freshly excavated hole gaped beneath a portable awning. Next to it, a single row of felt chairs sat in a line — not nearly enough for those in attendance who numbered more than 100.
Mgbokpwo prayed aloud as the casket was lowered into the ground. Then he dropped the first fistful of dirt into the grave. Family and friends assembled to place dirt in the grave, but instead of tears the cemetery was filled with smiles.
Pallbearers led the group in song and dance. Congolese and Americans alike laughed, sang and said their goodbyes.
The ceremony was a unifying event.
“The kingdom of God is not about being African or American; it’s about all the nations,” Mgbokpwo said.
A community to call home
Since 2009, 365 refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo have resettled in Twin Falls.
They now live and work in the community, contributing to the city they call home. They no longer have to beg for food or fight to survive.
Many have escaped conflict and bloodshed in their homeland.
For Mgbokpwo, living in a peaceful place where he can support his family, educate his children and maintain his commitment to God is more than he could have dreamed of. As a refugee, he had no choice in where his family would end up. Now, he is thrilled with the final result.
The journey has been long, but his family has finally found a place to call home.
“Coming to America, for us it is a new beginning,” he said. “We can begin a new life with a new home and a new future.”
For Libby, knowing Mgbokpwo’s family is safe makes the years of financial support all worth it. She referred to Kampala as a city of “people piled on top of one another.” Knowing Mgbokpwo has left Kampala is a huge relief for her.
When Libby stopped visiting Uganda, she also stopped visiting Mgbokpwo. Years passed before they reunited — this time on U.S. soil.
Libby struggled to define her myriad of emotions when she saw Mgbokpwo at the airport after so much time.
Mgbokpwo and Libby have maintained a spiritual connection since the moment they met. Libby’s stateside visit to his family in Twin Falls strengthened and renewed their bond.
She is hopeful for the family’s future.
“They’re going to be marvelous citizens of America.”
