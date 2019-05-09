Refugee life: Bhutan, where gross national happiness is not for everyone

TWIN FALLS — Located along the Eastern edge of the Himalayas, Bhutan’s beauty is so widely renowned that outsiders are willing to pay $250 a day to visit.
The culture is founded in Buddhist beliefs and the country takes a holistic approach to its well-being, measuring economy and exports alongside the joy of its citizens.
As the pioneer of gross national happiness (GNH), a concept former King Jigme Singye Wangchuk declared as “more important than gross domestic product” in 1972, one would think Bhutan is a paradise for all.
But not all were welcome in paradise.
While Wangchuk is hailed for his cultivation of GNH, as well as the transition of Bhutan from a monarchy ruled by a king to a democratic system with a governing council, a black stain still marks the history of his reign.
After years of working to unify the country under one religion and language, Wangchuk’s “One Nation, One People” policy caused civil unrest among the Bhutanese citizens of Nepali origin, who made up one-third of the country’s residents. This resulted in the exiling of 100,000 people, nearly one-fifth of the entire population of Bhutan.
Bal Tamang is one of those refugees.
An unexpected exodus
At 15, Tamang fled his homeland with his parents. Leaving their home was devastating, yet the decision was not a difficult one. They either ran or they died.
Tamang’s family is Buddhist, the religion Wangchuk favored, but their Nepalese heritage connected them to those who opposed the king. Within a few weeks of when the fighting began, Tamang’s family faced impending exile — a consequence that would alter their lives forever.
“Leaving Bhutan was a very sad feeling,” Tamang said. “It was very difficult for all of us because we always felt like we belonged there."
The government disagreed. Nonconformists were encouraged to flee, either through physical or verbal persuasion. Those who continued to practice their own beliefs were brutally tortured, imprisoned or killed.
Fleeing required the family to hike for three days through the jungle. Most of the families left at night to avoid detection. Grappling with illness, wild animals and enemy soldiers, the trek was treacherous. Those with small children struggled to carry them through the rough terrain.
“Some died along the way,” Tamang said. “It was horrible at that time.”
With the violence of Bhutan behind them, a glimmer of hope had appeared. Many people found solace in the safety of the camps, but their struggles had barely begun.
Unsettling resettlement
The camp initially appeared to be a welcome relief from the obstacles the exiles had already endured. Refugees were finally free of bloodshed and tyranny. The Bhutanese people were able to openly practice their religion, and allowed to be who they were, rather than who a king wanted them to be.
“We were able to save our culture and language,” Tamang said.
The euphoria of freedom quickly wore off, however, leaving only the harsh reality of their situation in its wake. The refugees were trapped in an overcrowded camp, one largely unknown to the outside world. Eighteen thousand people lived in a 2-square-mile section of land.
“Life was miserable,” Tamang said.
Without work visas, the emigrants could not leave, and opportunities within the camp to earn wages were limited. For the most part, they had no money. Everything they received was reliant on international relief organizations, but shipments were never guaranteed.
Refugees resided in houses constructed of bamboo and thatch. Sometimes 10 to 15 people would share one hut. A thatched roof was a poor match for wind and rain.
Camp life left a lasting imprint on Tamang.
“Some of the hardest memories that I’m able to share is when it was cold, it was extremely cold and we did not have any resources to make ourselves warm,” Tamang said. The camp did not have electricity or a consistent source of clean water.
Even their school supplies were donated — children could expect a new notebook every three to six months. This required them to take notes in ink, and later to manually wash the pages and hang them up to dry so they could reuse the notebook multiple times.
When Tamang got older, he started sneaking out of the camp to work the surrounding farms. It was one of the few ways he could earn money. He left before sunrise and returned after dark to avoid being caught. If he was discovered, his punishment would have been temporary imprisonment.
“When staying in the camp, we did not have any hope,” he said. Many of the refugees believed that camp was the end of the road. The daily effort to survive was all they knew.
Finding their footing in the United States
After enduring the harsh realities of life in a refugee camp for 15 years, the exiles were spent. Many wanted to return to Bhutan. Others just wanted to get out. Increasing unrest among the refugees prompted the United Nations to get involved.
Tamang said the U.N. spoke to Bhutan on their behalf, hopeful the country would take them back. The king refused, stating that the refugees were no longer citizens of Bhutan. The only other option besides the camp was to start fresh in a new country.
“Most of the people chose third country resettlement,” Tamang said.
Refugees were given some options of where they could go, but they weren’t given much information beyond the name of the country.
“Most of my family wanted to come to the U.S., so I chose to come here,” Tamang said.
Thus began a five-year process of multiple interviews, background checks and cross-examinations. At that time, the United States was accepting the vast majority of Bhutanese refugees.
With friends already heading to America, the choice was obvious for Tamang.
“It was our great opportunity to come to the U.S.,” he said.
Starting over in a new country presented a wealth of challenges. Tamang had to learn a new language and adapt to a new culture. He arrived with nothing but a duffel bag filled with clothing and a minimal understanding of English.
“We didn’t know where to go or what to do,” Tamang said.
Tamang’s immigration mirrored the path set by Chandra Upreti, a member of the first Bhutanese refugee family to settle in Twin Falls. Upreti — who barely spoke English when he arrived here in his early 20s — now helps interpret the language for his friends. Upreti and his family shared many of the same experiences Tamang’s family endured.
Everything was new, but it was still a welcome change of pace from the life he had known.
From sorrow to satisfaction
For 20 years Tamang resided in the camp, stuck in limbo with no country to call home. Every day was a struggle, but not every memory was unfortunate. Camp was where he met and married his wife, Kal.
Nepali culture allows for both love and arranged marriages; Tamang, however, married for love. Between teaching at the camp’s school and his secret side jobs on nearby farms, Tamang was able to pull together enough money to buy wedding clothes.
To this day, Kal Tamang still owns her wedding dress. The traditional red sari flaunts intricately embroidered stones of white, green and gold. A sari is a selection of cloth several yards long that is wrapped around a woman to form an outer garment similar to a dress.
The Tamangs held a cultural ceremony to celebrate the occasion. Although it was intended for family and friends, there was no way to keep strangers from wandering in to join the festivities. With few causes for celebration in camp, people were desperate for the distraction.
“The marriage is complete only after putting a red tika on the bride’s forehead,” Tamang said. The tika — commonly displayed as a red dot on the forehead — signifies the purity of faith and devotion in Nepali culture.
Traditional weddings can last up to three days, but the couple was only able to celebrate theirs for one day. They eventually welcomed their son, Exile, into the world.
“He was born in our exile life, so I gave him the Exile name,” Tamang said.
After resettling in the United States, the Tamangs had two more children — Jesica and Joshika.
Tamang wanted to pursue his education after arriving in America, but familial duties intervened. After only two semesters of studying at the College of Southern Idaho for his General Education Development diploma, Tamang dropped out of school so he could work to support his family. The CSI Refugee Center helped him acquire his first job.
Tamang initially worked at Cactus Petes Resort Casino in Jackpot, Nev., but the commute was difficult. Later, he found a job in town at SL Start, a disability services and support organization, before moving on to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, where he still works today.
Although he was unable to continue onward academically, Tamang enjoys witnessing his children’s educational achievements, opportunities he never had. All three of his kids — now 12, 8 and 6 years old — attend Oregon Trail Elementary School in Twin Falls.
Outside of school, the children participate in extracurricular activities with their peers. Exile is a first-degree black belt in general martial arts. He attends classes at Twin Falls Martial Arts and often helps teach the beginner’s class that his father takes.
Jesica, the middle child, enjoys dance. While Exile and Tamang train in martial arts, Jesica spends her time next door at Grace Dance Academy, practicing her leaps and spins. Joshika, the youngest, is content to play on a tablet while she waits for her siblings to finish.
Keeping a rich culture alive
For Tamang, passing his heritage down to his children is extremely important. With family scattered across the globe, including siblings in Bhutan, Cincinnati, Boston and India, Tamang worries his children will lose sight of who they are.
That is why he shares stories of his time in camp, and what life was like before it.
“We tell these stories to keep our family close,” he said.
Tamang hopes to carry the traditions of his culture forward, but since most of his children were born in America, it is difficult to keep their customs alive. To bridge this divide, he launched the Bhutanese-American Society of Twin Falls Idaho in 2018. He also acts as the organization’s president.
BASTI is a nonprofit organization that meets every week to teach children about Nepali language and culture. The goal is to educate future generations about their home country.
Manorath Kalikotay, vice president of BASTI, said the group represents all of the Bhutanese people who came from Nepal.
“We formed this to establish a stronger community and preserve our culture and traditions,” Kalikotay said.
Kalikotay also fled Bhutan in 1990 and spent 20 years living in refugee camps in Nepal. When his children are older, he intends to tell them about his time as a refugee, like Tamang.
“It’s a history that they should know,” he said. He wants his children to understand how he lived to help them appreciate everything they have, and what he experienced to gain the freedoms they enjoy.
BASTI focuses on passing down the traditions and language of the Bhutanese people. Since the younger generation speaks English better than most of their parents, losing the Nepali language is a very real concern.
“Culture is the backbone of people,” Kalikotay said. “We want to focus on building our children’s future in a very constructive way.”
Customs of another country
Tamang resides with his wife, their three children and his mother, Kala. Nepali culture dictates that parents take care of the children when they’re young, and in turn, the children care for their parents when they’re old. It is very common to see three generations living in the same home.
Another Nepali tradition involves the distribution of food. Whoever prepares a meal must be the one to plate it. Usually, Nepalese start with the oldest or head of the family and serve down the line by age, ending with the chef.
Nepali culture also dictates that if the head of the house isn’t at home, the meal cannot be served until he or she arrives. This could mean the wife would have to wait to eat until the husband returned for example, but Tamang explained this custom isn’t practiced as much as it used to be, especially for Bhutanese-Americans.
The Tamangs still celebrate a couple of holidays from their homeland. Diwali and Dashara both take place in October, although the dates are adjusted to coincide with weekends to accommodate work schedules.
Diwali, also known as the “Festival of Lights,” is a time for siblings to honor each other. Tamang celebrates by lighting candles and singing cultural songs with friends and family. Siblings take turns to bless each other with tikas.
“It is very important to celebrate the relationships and love shared between brothers and sisters,” Tamang said.
Dashara, also known as Dasara or Dussehra, celebrates the relationship between parents and children, according to Tamang. The day is filled with dancing and food, acknowledging families that are separated but wish to be together.
A completely different landscape
Of the 100,000 Bhutanese refugees in Nepal, 85% have been resettled in the U.S., according to a post on the Obama White House website from March 2016. In the past decade, 581 Bhutanese refugees have come to call Twin Falls home.
Since 1990, Bhutan has undergone significant and pivotal changes. Wangchuk successfully transitioned the country into a constitutional monarchy, relinquishing some of his power as king to a governing council.
In 2006, he abdicated his throne to his eldest son, Crown Prince Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, who still rules to this day.
Because he holds no documents that specify his citizenship as Bhutanese, Tamang may never be able return to his home country. He does plan to visit Nepal this upcoming year to see family members still living in the refugee camps. Many of them await a chance to come to the U.S.
Bhutan was once viewed as the trendsetter of happiness. Wangchuk’s gross national happiness set a standard that other countries sought to emulate. In April 2012, the first World Happiness Report was released. Data was gathered through citizen surveys that ranked countries on a multitude of factors such as social support, gross domestic product per capita, generosity and perceptions of corruption.
The 2019 World Happiness Report — which includes data from 156 countries from 2016-18 — ranks the U.S. as the 19th happiest country in the world. Bhutan ranked 95th.
“The U.S. is the land of opportunity,” Tamang said. “We wanted something better, and here we are able to get that.”
From being a second-rate citizen to getting a second chance at life, Tamang is thankful for everything America has given him.
He has a house to call his own. His children are happy and healthy. He is steadily employed and able to provide for his loved ones.
“Fifteen years ago, we did not have anything,” he said. “We had to struggle to survive. Now we have everything we need.”
