TWIN FALLS — It’s a time of food and culture.

The annual Magic Valley Refugee Day Celebration, hosted by the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Program, takes place Friday at Twin Falls City Park, with refugees dressed in brightly colored traditional clothing dishing up native food for residents, as well as taking to the stage, dancing and performing musical numbers.

The event is free, and in addition to giving residents a chance to fill their stomachs, CSI Refugee Center director Zeze Rwasama said a big part of the event is to give the public a chance to interact with refugees and learn about their culture.

If someone is curious about a particular culture or country, they can be connected to someone who can answer those questions, and they can interact as friends, one on one, Rwasama said.

What better way to learn the information than by getting it firsthand, he asks.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with refugees serving food from their native lands. Get there early, Rwasma recommends, as food will go fast.

Performances begin at 7 p.m. at the band shell.

Friday’s event will highlight some of the most recent countries that have had refugees settle in the area, including Ukraine, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan and Eritrea, north of Ethiopia.

Refugees from those countries will have tents and be serving food, and sometimes may have small gifts to share with the community. Sharing is what is all about, and Rwasama said the refugees volunteer their time and provide free food to show their appreciation for the community.

The day is a part of World Refugee Day, established in 2000 by the United Nations to be celebrated each year on June 20. In addition to celebrating the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution, the day is meant to help build empathy and understanding for their plight.

In the first half of 2023, Boise, Nampa and Twin Falls have welcomed 500 individuals from 13 countries, officials say.

An event celebrating refugees is scheduled Saturday at the Grove Plaza in Boise.