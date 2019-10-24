TWIN FALLS — Bumpin Bernie’s, a downtown bar and dance club, will continue to close down at 1:30 a.m. That’s an hour and a half earlier than the business had to shut its doors before the Planning and Zoning Commission amended the establishment’s special use permit a year ago.
In October 2018, the Planning and Zoning Commission took away Bumpin Bernie’s right to stay open until 3 a.m. Last call at Twin Falls bars is at 1 a.m., and customers have to leave the premises by 1:30 a.m.
Bumpin Bernie’s had operated under the same alcohol rules followed by other bars, but was allowed to remain open later for dancing. The Planning and Zoning Commission changed that following police concerns about repeated late-night misconduct outside the bar and dance club.
Twin Falls City Planner Steve O’Connor said there were no significant police actions at Bumpin Bernie’s in the past year until Sept. 29, when there was an incident at the parking lot behind the business and people were inside Bumpin Bernie’s after the 1:30 a.m. curfew.
O’Connor said that besides that incident, the business has abided by the new conditions during the past year.
