Darin Moon, owner, founder and CEO of Burley-based Redox Bio-Nutrients was among the honorees at last month's Idaho Ag Summit, presented by Leadership Idaho Agriculture.

Moon was honored for technical innovation as part of the 28th annual Governor’s Awards for Excellence in Agriculture, held in Boise.

He founded the company nearly 30 years ago, and said Redox Bio-Nutrients products can be an important tool for sustainable and profitable farming. The company has customers across the county as well as worldwide.

“This is a wonderful, absolutely well-deserved honor for Darin,” said Michael Parrella, dean of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at the University of Idaho. “When I think of what he has accomplished at Redox, I think of a research-based program that’s backed up by scientific data collection and validation. When he talks about a product that’s going to be used by farmers, it’s backed up by science.”

Also honored were Susi Larrocea (education/advocacy), Justin Place (Environmental Stewardship), Jim and Hillary Lowe (marketing innovation), and Scott Brown (lifetime achievement).