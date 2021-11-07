Redefining himself: Twin Falls Iraq war veteran says vets need job opportunities

Veterans Day Stories Leading up to Veterans Day this year, the Times-News sought out stories from veterans in our community. Reporters interviewed four veterans, two who served in WWII and two who served in the Iraq war. Their memories and experiences were vastly different, but the service they gave is the same. Please enjoy the stories.

TWIN FALLS — At 6 years old, Talon Slead already had a backup plan.

“I knew that by the age of 18, if I didn’t have a good career going into the civilian sector, I would join the military,” he said.

The desire to serve his country shouldn’t come as much of a surprise — especially for someone named after the T-38 Talon jet.

So when he turned 18, he enlisted in the Army.

Thus began a journey that would span six years, three months and 12 days of active service.

Slead’s first step included nine weeks of basic training in South Carolina.

“Boot Camp is all about how to mess with the mind, to test you,” he said.

One particular event that stands out in his memory happened shortly after he arrived. Recruits were brought into a room and told to drop their bags in perfect unison. If the drill sergeants heard a bag drop out of order, all of them would do push-ups.

“An hour and a half later, we’re still dropping our bags,” Slead said.

Training is designed to break you down and rebuild you. Recruits are given a minute to eat. They’re told when to sleep, when to wake, what to do and wear, he said.

It’s all psychological games that affect everyone.

“That first night, there wasn’t a dry eye there,” he said. “Everyone was emotional.”

After basic training, Slead went on to Advanced Individual Training. This is where the Army designated his occupational specialty. Because of his test scores, Slead was chosen for 25 Lima, a cable systems installer-maintainer.

From there, he was deployed to Korea in a platoon with 20 other 25 Limas. For a base that was already set up and operational.

“You know what it means when you’re in a big platoon with the same MOS (Military Occupational Specialty) and you have no use?” Slead said. “Whenever a job comes up, you’re going to be the platoon they look at.”

Slead spent a year in Korea doing whatever jobs he was assigned, from driver to mail clerk. Camp Stanley, where he was stationed, was the closest base to the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.

“In Korea, we were occupying,” he said. “We’re there, we’re present, but we had no active missions. Most of the days it’s very boring.”

During his time there he achieved the rank of Private First Class. He also reenlisted, committing to four more years of military service.

After his first deployment, Slead went to Fort Bliss in Texas. There he was designated to a field artillery unit and achieved the rank of specialist.

Then he was deployed to Iraq.

“They sent us to Iraq with one slide that said ‘The Restoration of Iraq.’ That’s it,” he said. “We spent three months trying to figure out what that means.”

Slead’s unit specifically focused on guarding experts working on adding infrastructure to the country. From transportation to power grids, the expert’s job was to figure out what was needed.

“Imagine someone looking at the infrastructure of France, England or America — the train systems, our flight systems and vehicles. Then they decide they want all that infrastructure at once,” he said. “It’s all conflicted and nobody knows what they want or what they’re doing.”

Fortunately, Slead wasn’t responsible for designing these systems. His job was to keep the experts in charge alive.

But that job did not come without risk.

“I faced death every time I went outside the gate, and we rolled out six days a week,” he said.

For a mobile unit that spends a lot of time driving, one of their biggest threats was IEDs — improvised explosive devices. These were bombs hidden in the road designed to disable or destroy vehicles and their occupants.

Slead remembers one of these moments vividly.

“I woke up one morning and I had a sense this day was going to be interesting,” he said.

His unit left the base with Slead driving the second vehicle in the convoy. He was driving fast and an EFP — explosively formed penetrator — missed his vehicle and detonated on the car behind him.

“Think of metal bent like a cymbal with explosives put behind it,” he said. “It blows and creates a hot spear that cuts like butter through metal. Probably one of the most dangerous IEDs that they have.”

Luckily, it had recently rained and the water offset the aim of the device. The blast went over the head of the gunner of that vehicle.

But IEDs weren’t the only issue they faced.

In Iraq, missile attacks were incredibly frequent. Slead said the explosions were as normal as lightning. A common technique was for enemies to put ice at the bottom of a tube, load a missile and then go home.

“The ice would melt down, the missile rocket would launch, and it would either hit somewhere or it didn’t,” Slead said.

After his tour in Iraq, roughly five years into his service, Slead made the rank of sergeant. He switched his MOS again to a Stinger Missile Operator. Then he departed on his third and final deployment, this time to Qatar.

As a stinger missile operator, Slead worked on the front line running security for the patriot missiles while they created an Iron Dome for the country. An Iron Dome is a missile defense system that locates and destroys incoming rockets.

After his third deployment, Slead was eager for a change.

“By the time I hit six years, I was ready to get out,” he said.

His active duty ended in June 2013, with his reserve status timing out two years after that.

During that time he purchased land in Montana, which he eventually sold, and started utilizing the free education opportunities afforded to veterans. He became a horse farrier, studied horse massage therapy and gained certifications in permaculture and wilderness tracking.

The only thing he couldn’t find was a job. For nine months he received rejection after rejection, with many businesses refusing to offer even an interview.

“The problem is, military experience isn’t quantifiable in civilian sectors,” he said. “I burned through my savings trying to get a job.”

Slead was turned down by a book store because he didn’t have enough sales experience. He applied to be a security guard and was told patrolling in Iraq is not the same as patrolling a college campus.

“There’s a judgment when it comes to the military and everyone throws around PTSD,” he said. “PTSD has been around for a long time. We didn’t invent it. Some people come out changed, but some people come out just as they came in.”

When Slead left the Army, he was assessed by Veterans Affairs. They determined he did not have post-traumatic stress disorder.

Furthermore, Slead couldn’t get a Veterans Affairs loan to assist him because a prerequisite of those loans is one continuous year of civilian employment, which he did not have.

And all of this took place while he was still trying to transition back into a civilian lifestyle.

Simple things like choosing what to wear or when to sleep can be an adjustment because, for the past six years, Slead had no say over any of those things.

“When I joined the Army, I had my uniqueness, but the Army likes uniformity,” he said. “I had to take a humorous part of me and I had to shove it down deep. I suffocated a part of me for so long that when I got out, it disappeared.

“For five years I had to discover who I was again.”

And so he did.

Slead tried out new hobbies, took classes in multiple schools. He even started playing the violin, an instrument his great-great-grandfather was skilled at playing.

“I wanted to redefine myself,” he said.

Eventually, he found an opening with the TSA, which brought him to Twin Falls. He worked for the airport for seven months before moving on to other jobs.

He currently works as a safety and security aid at an elementary school in town. It’s a job he thoroughly enjoys, especially when it comes to working with children on conflict resolution.

With Veterans Day approaching, many people are looking for ways to show their appreciation for the men and women that defend this country. Slead said he’s often thanked for his service, but a thank you is not what veterans need.

Appreciation is nice, but it doesn’t pay the bills.

For soldiers who risk their lives for the sake of this country, actions speak louder than words.

“What we really want is job opportunities,” he said. “We want you to stop thanking us for our service and just give us a shot at an interview. Let us show you what we can do.”

