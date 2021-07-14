'Red, White and Blue, This Fair's for You' — Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo starts next week

SHOSHONE — Denise Helsley says the county fair is in her blood.

Helsley, chairwoman of the fair board, has been on the market animal committee for a decade and a half. Her children raised 4-H animals for competition and now her grandchildren are following in their parents’ footsteps.

“I guess I’m here for a while,” she told said.

This time of year is especially busy for Helsley and her family. The Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo begins July 24 and runs through July 31.

“It’s always the last full week of July,” she said, which makes it the earliest of the county fairs in the Magic Valley.

‘Red, White and Blue, This Fair’s for You’

The annual tradition promoting cowboy culture is a big part of Lincoln County’s history, Helsley said. She estimates that a thousand people enter the fairgrounds each day during the fair and rodeo season.

“Some will come for the fair,” she said. “Some will come for the animals and some come for the rodeo.”

But folks enjoy it all, from mutton bustin’ to rodeos and truck pulls. “Red, White and Blue, This Fair’s for You,” is this year’s theme.