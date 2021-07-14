'Red, White and Blue, This Fair's for You' — Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo starts next week

SHOSHONE — Denise Helsley says the county fair is in her blood.
Helsley, chairwoman of the fair board, has been on the market animal committee for a decade and a half. Her children raised 4-H animals for competition and now her grandchildren are following in their parents’ footsteps.
“I guess I’m here for a while,” she told said.
This time of year is especially busy for Helsley and her family. The Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo begins July 24 and runs through July 31.
“It’s always the last full week of July,” she said, which makes it the earliest of the county fairs in the Magic Valley.
‘Red, White and Blue, This Fair’s for You’
The annual tradition promoting cowboy culture is a big part of Lincoln County’s history, Helsley said. She estimates that a thousand people enter the fairgrounds each day during the fair and rodeo season.
“Some will come for the fair,” she said. “Some will come for the animals and some come for the rodeo.”
But folks enjoy it all, from mutton bustin’ to rodeos and truck pulls. “Red, White and Blue, This Fair’s for You,” is this year’s theme.
Entrance to the fairgrounds is free; tickets to special events in the rodeo arena may be purchased at the gate.
The Lincoln County Fair is family-friendly but does not include a carnival. The fair board, however, has rented numerous bounce houses so little ones can entertain themselves and burn off some energy safely, Helsley said.
The fair kicks off with the Junior Rodeo at 9 a.m. July 24 in the arena. Peewee contestants 6 and younger will demonstrate their stick-horse agility, mutton-bustin’ mastery and dummy-head-roping skills. Older children, from 7 to 11 and from 12 to 14, will compete in pole bending, breakaway roping and goat tying, in addition to calf riding for the junior group and steer riding for the senior group.
“The junior rodeo is pretty popular with the kids,” organizer Amber McMurdo said. “Last year we had 55 kids sign up.”
McMurdo is also the organizer of the county’s Idaho Cowboy Association Rodeo, which draws cowboys from all around to complete one of the oldest sports in the West. The association produces top cowboys and has been a proving ground for many professional cowboys.
The rodeo has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity recently, fair board member Chris Taber said.
“For a while, it was hard to bring cowboys to Shoshone because of scheduling conflicts,” Taber said. “Then we moved the rodeos from Fridays and Saturdays to Thursdays and Fridays.
“That let cowboys come here, then still be able to hit the bigger rodeos on Saturday, giving us more cowboys and better quality rodeos.”
The ICA Rodeo starts at 8 p.m. July 29 right after the 6 p.m. parade through town and again at the same time on July 30. After the Friday night rodeo, the Heath Clark Band will play just outside the arena entrance.
The fair’s premier event, the ever-popular truck and tractor pull at 4 p.m. July 31, pits local drivers against out-of-state competition. The United Truck and Tractor Pullers, a Utah-based organization that competes on a sled-pull circuit through Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Nevada and Idaho, will provide entertainment by the likes of Dave Burley and Dragon Dust, Vince Edlund and Barnstormer, and Mark Conner and Anxiety Attack.
In addition, the usual 4-H and FFA competitions continue throughout the week, from horse shows to arts and crafts exhibits, bringing in adults and children from the towns of Shoshone, Dietrich and Richfield.
“These kids take a lot of pride in their work,” Taber said.
“Our fair is a down-to-earth, true community event. It’s what glues our three little communities together.”