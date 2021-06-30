Red Road National Totem Journey to stop at Shoshone Falls

TWIN FALLS — A 24-foot totem pole is winding its way from northwestern Washington across the U.S. to Washington, D.C., with a stop at Shoshone Falls.

The trip is a precursor to the 20th annual Red Road to D.C. Totem Pole Journey to Protect Sacred Places, scheduled from mid-July through early September by the House of Tears Carvers, a group of artisans of the Pacific Northwest tribes. The purpose is to call for the protection of Native American lives and sacred lands and to celebrate the appointment of Deb Haaland, the first woman and Native American to be appointed secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior.

A public ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Shoshone Falls Overlook east of Twin Falls. A group of Native Salmon People will gather to bless the totem pole, carved by Jewell Ridley-James.

The 5,000-pound totem pole, made from a 400-year-old Western red cedar, took two months to complete.

The public is invited to attend the event, lay hands on the totem pole, and participate in the blessing ceremony. Master carver Riddly-James will describe the inspiration, dreams and meaning of each carved figure and painting on the totem pole including an orca whale and Chinook salmon.

The ceremony will start at 4 p.m. The vehicle fee at Shoshone Falls Park is $5 per car.

