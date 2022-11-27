Red Cross adding new blood donation centers in Twin Falls, Nampa to meet growing needs

TWIN FALLS — The Red Cross is adding two new blood donations centers in Idaho, including one in the Magic Valley, bolstering its ability to provide lifesaving blood products to hospitals and medical centers across the state.

This expansion comes as Idaho’s population continues to surge, and with it, the need for blood products for cancer patients, accident victims, expecting mothers and countless others. The new facilities are part of a $2 million capital campaign that aims to grow the organization’s blood collection in the state by 11,000 units.

“There simply is no substitute for lifesaving blood,” said Nicole Sirak Irwin, CEO of the Red Cross of Idaho, Montana and East Oregon. “As Idaho continues to grow, we also need to expand to meet that demand and keep hospital shelves stocked, and these new facilities will help us do that and safeguard the blood supply for generations to come.”

A Twin Falls facility will include four donor beds and serve as a staging site for Magic Valley blood drives. Currently, Red Cross teams commute from Boise to Twin Falls-area drives so this new facility will reduce those costs. Magic Valley donors contribute significant amounts of blood despite a relatively small population, making this a strategic location for expansion.

A new 6,000-square-foot facility in Nampa will include 17 donor beds, including six beds dedicated to platelet donation. Platelets help slow bleeding and are a key component of cancer treatment. The Nampa facility will be in addition to the Red Cross donor center currently in Boise.

Each year, Red Cross collects more than 70,000 units of blood at 2,000 drives across Idaho. It’s one of the top-performing biomedical regions in the country and one of just a handful of areas selected for an expansion of this magnitude. St. Luke’s Health System, a valuable Red Cross biomedical partner, was the first major contributor to the campaign, giving $100,000 over two years.

“The Red Cross plays a vital role in helping St. Luke’s and other health systems across the region treat and save lives every day,” said Dr. Bart Hill, St. Luke’s chief quality and safety officer and Red Cross board member. “Without the Red Cross in our communities, treating patients in need of lifesaving blood products would be impossible. We are fortunate to have a close partnership with the Red Cross as both a user of blood products and an organization that supports blood donations, and we are honored to support the Red Cross’ efforts to expand services in our communities.”

Red Cross typically sees a decrease in blood donation this time of year, but the need for blood doesn’t take a break for the holidays. The organization urges everyone to raise their hand, roll up their sleeves and give the gift of life this holiday season.

“Giving blood takes just about an hour from start to finish,” Irwin said. “There’s no better feeling than knowing that by donating an hour of your day you just might be saving someone’s life.”

To find the nearest blood drive and make an appointment, you may visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter your zip code. Or you may call 800-RED-CROSS.