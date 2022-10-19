Recreation, tourism convention concludes in TF

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley is poised for continued growth in tourism and recreation, a Department of Commerce official says.

“Magic Valley recreational opportunities are fabulous,” said Matt Borud, marketing and innovation administrator. And the word is still getting out, he said.

Borud was among the 100 people gathered at the Idaho Conference on Recreation and Tourism at the Herrett Center in Twin Falls. The conference concluded Wednesday.

“A lot of things we were talking about during the conference is growth in a context of a post-pandemic, post-covid world, but in Magic Valley we are seeing a strong uptick, a strong growth trend in the last 5, 6 or 8 years,” he said. “It’s a destination that is becoming better known to travelers.”

Recreational opportunities, coupled with small businesses including restaurants, breweries and wineries, make for a well-rounded trip that tourists are interested in, Borud said.

Travelers spent about $263 million in Magic Valley last year, up 16% from 2019, according to the Idaho Department of Commerce. Statewide, tourism is a $4.8 billion industry, and spending is up 12% since 2019.

"Region 4 is among the faster growing regions recently," Borud said, but is the second-smallest region in the state, hence the smaller proportion of dollar amounts.

Among the speakers convention attendees heard Wednesday was Craig Quintana, Idaho Parks and Recreation public information officer.

Quintana said the last two years in Idaho were a “recreation renaissance.” People spent more time outdoors during the pandemic, and numbers of visitors at Idaho state parks jumped 30%.

He suspects Idahoans plan to continue spending time outdoors after the pandemic.

A poll of 1,000 Idahoans was recently taken as part of the department’s Idaho Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, completed every 5 years.

About 85% of respondents said they do outdoor recreation, defined as an activity done outdoors for fun.

Walking and hiking — activities people do with their feet — polled highly.

In Region 4, the poll shows there is a lot of camping, fishing and hiking going on, Quintana said.

Dr. Jaap Vos, a professor of planning and natural resources at the University of Idaho, spoke about migration in and out of Idaho.

Using numbers from the Idaho DMV, including driver license surrenders, he said a high percentage of Californians are moving to the more urban areas, including Canyon and Ada counties.

Kootenai County has seen essentially equal numbers of people from California and Washington moving into the county, while Bonneville County is seeing almost equal numbers from Utah, Washington and California.

And when migration happens, internal migration is likely to occur. He found that higher housing prices in the Boise area have pushed some Idahoans toward Magic Valley.

Vos said there is a high number of adults aged 21-30 moving into the state, as well as people of the same age group moving out.

“What we are seeing is that young people are more mobile,” Vos said.

He said his data may not paint a totally accurate picture, but it is clear that “Idaho’s population is changing rapidly,” and thought needs to be taken as to protect the state’s resources.

He finished his presentation with a quote by Robert Liberty, founder and director of the Urban Sustainability Accelerator and Institute for Sustainable Solutions at Portland State University: “If you don’t pay attention, all this stuff that you like so much will be gone before you blink your eyes.”

The Idaho Conference on Recreation and Tourism is normally held each year but was canceled the last two years due to the pandemic. It is billed as an opportunity to learn about and network with other recreation and tourism professionals.