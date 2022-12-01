Recount doesn't change Hagerman vote on water system

HAGERMAN — A recount didn't change the results of last month's vote on a $4.8 million plan aimed to improve the city's water system.

It still failed by a single vote.

The proposed revenue bond issue, which would have paid for infrastructure to allow the city to tap into another spring to supplement its water supply, failed 196-195 during the Nov. 8 general election. It needed a simple majority to pass.

The recount, held Thursday, was overseen by a representative from the state attorney general’s office, said Mayor Jared Hillier.

“Unfortunately, we have to go back to the drawing board,” Hillier said.

He said the city has enough water for the time being, but future growth will require an additional supply.

A $4.3 million federal grant awaited had the bond issue passed, but it wouldn’t have paid the entire cost of the improvements. Monthly utility bills would have increased, possibly up to $30 for some residents, once the project started.

City officials said the rate increase might be a hardship for some residents, considering Hagerman’s reported poverty rate of almost 15%.

Total cost of the project was estimated at $4.8 million.

Hillier was recently named by the city council to be mayor after Alan Jay resigned last month following a complaint he had moved out of city limits.

“It is an amazing experience,” Hillier said of his new position, adding that residents are talking positively about the city’s future.

Hillier formerly served on the city council.