Records reveal how much Idaho dealers boosted margins on gas sales early in pandemic

CONVENIENCE STORES SAY THEY KEPT GAS PRICES COMPETITIVE

Jackson said his company, which operates more than 230 stores in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and three other Western states, “stayed competitive with every single other fuel retailer in the state, despite shouldering significantly higher operating costs and caring for the health and safety of our customers and employees. We could not understand why we were the ones being singled out.”

David Hancock, vice president and general counsel for Maverik, which operates 350 stores in 11 states, said in an email that Wasden’s office misinterpreted the law.

“Its interpretation was contrary to the intent of the lawmakers who wrote it,” Hancock said. “The statute is very clear in referring to ‘prices’ and not to ‘margins.’ A court can consider the price a retailer pays for a product to judge whether an increase paid by the retailer’s customers is justified. But no state has said a reduction in price to consumers is a problem in this situation and the Idaho Legislature never said it, either.”