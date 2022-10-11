Record yield for Idaho barley growers

BOISE — Idaho barley producers eked out a record this year.

Yields climbed to an average of 111 bushels per acre, just over the previous record of 110 set in 2020.

This year’s big harvest was set up by Idaho’s cooler spring weather, said Laura Wilder, executive director of the Idaho Barley Commission.

“Grains love a cool, damp spring,” Wilder said.

Idaho farmers planted about 560,000 acres of barley this year and harvested 540,000, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

There were fears that the cool spring delayed crop maturity and pushed the harvest back too far, making the crop susceptible to sprout damage from monsoonal rains.

However, Wilder said she hasn’t seen widespread damage, although quality took a hit in some pockets throughout the state.

"You know how Idaho weather is," she said. “Overall, quality was good this year."

She didn’t have access to test weights that farmers were seeing.

Not only is the Idaho barley crop big, with total production at 59.9 million bushels, but prices are strong as well, Wilder said. Contract prices last fall were about 40% to 50% higher than the previous year, partly due to low yields nationwide in 2011 because of tough drought conditions.

For example, Idaho’s yields last year were 89 bushels per acre.

The low supply triggered maltsters and brewers, looking for an adequate barley supply, to offer higher prices.

But those higher prices aren’t as lucrative when one considers rising production costs, including higher fertilizer prices, Wilder said.

With the potential of another short water supply in 2023 and continued prospects of solid prices, Wilder predicts another big year for barley, as the crop has a shorter growing season and needs less water than potatoes or corn.

The USDA report confirms that Idaho retained the No. 1 spot for U.S. barley production in 2022, producing 34.4 percent of the nation’s total. Montana and North Dakota follow the Gem State.

Idaho’s climate and irrigated cropland is ideal for the crop, Wilder said.

“Idaho may be famous for potatoes," she said, "but Idaho is also known worldwide for quality barley.”