Record rainfall causes erosion damage in fire-scarred portions on forest land, prompting road closures west of Oakley

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley and other areas in southern Idaho experienced record-breaking rainfall over the weekend, the National Weather Service in Boise says.

The Cassia Mountains west of Oakley received heavy rainfall that resulted in washouts in fire-scarred areas, causing the National Forest Service to close several roads near Monument Peak and Badger Mountain. Flash floods carved a 12-foot-deep trench right down the middle of Trapper Creek Road, the forest service reported on Facebook.

"Please do not go around the closure for your safety," the post reads. The Forest Service will report more when it can further assess the situation.

A total of 1.3 inches of rain fell Saturday and Sunday at Joslin Field-Magic Valley Regional Airport south of Twin Falls, meteorologist Mike Cantin said Monday afternoon. That brought the total precipitation for the water year — which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 — to 5.74 inches, just 61% of normal.

Less than two months are left before the new water year starts.

"It's going to be tough to catch up this time of year," said Cantin, who works in the Boise Weather Forecast Office. "This time of year is typically very dry."