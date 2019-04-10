HAILEY — Blaine County School District Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes has announced her selection for the Hailey Elementary School Principal. She will recommend that the board of trustees hire Toni Boush, who is currently the elementary principal at the American School of Brasilia, Brazil.
“Toni Boush was the interview committee’s unanimous choice to be the new Hailey Elementary principal,” Holmes said in a statement. “She brings a positive high-energy leadership style and a passion for inclusive diversity. She has worked in both Eagle and Roaring Fork School districts in Colorado and understands the dynamics and beauty of mountain communities.”
Boush was the elementary principal at Ruamrudee International School in Bangkok, Thailand, for six years. For the past three years, she has been principal at the American School of Brasilia, Brazil. Previous to her international work, Boush was the middle school principal in Minturn, Colo., for nine years. She was assistant principal for two years in the Roaring Fork School District, Colo. Prior to entering administration, Boush was an elementary teacher. She has been an educator for 28 years.
Boush’s accomplishments include improving student achievement, developing and strengthening early childhood programs, providing professional development based on student data and standards, providing strong support for English language learners, improving elementary literacy and incorporating outdoor programs into the learning at school.
Boush’s selection as the final candidate came after an extensive interview process that included Hailey Elementary parents, staff and district administrators.
Holmes’s recommendation to the board of trustees was planned to be considered at the meeting Tuesday. If approved by the board, Boush will begin her contract mid-summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.