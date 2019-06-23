AMERICAN FALLS — American Falls Dam, a 94-foot-high composite concrete and earth gravity-type dam on the Snake River in Power County will undergo maintenance and rehabilitation in 2020 and 2021. The dam was originally completed in 1928, then was reconstructed and replaced under authority of the Bureau of Reclamation’s Safety of Dams Act in 1978.
With a storage capacity of 1.7 million acre-feet, American Falls Reservoir is the largest reservoir of the Minidoka Project. The dam and reservoir comprise a multipurpose facility from which principle benefits include irrigation, power generation through a power plant owned and operated by Idaho Power Company, flood control, fish and wildlife resources and recreation. About 889,282 acres of land downstream of American Falls on the Snake River Plain are irrigated annually with water stored in American Falls Reservoir.
The planned construction activities will address the need for replacement and repair of deteriorating concrete on the spillway, spillway gate operator decks, downstream dam face, adits and stilling basin structures which have experienced degradation over 40 years in service. Construction activities will consist of the hydro-demolition, cutting, removal and replacement of existing damaged concrete and reinforcing on these components and replacement or modification of an existing drain grate in the stilling basin. Construction will take place from June to November 2020 and mid-July to November 2021.
In preparation for this project, the Bureau of Reclamation completed an Environmental Assessment to examine the potential effects of the proposed actions. Based on the results of the assessment, Reclamation has issued a Finding of No Significant Impact.
The final Environmental Assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact were prepared in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act and are available at usbr.gov/pn/programs/ea/idaho/americanfalls/index.html. To request a copy, call 208-383-2250 or email sra-nepa-comments@usbr.gov.
For more information, call 208-678-0461, ext. 16, or email ncarson@usbr.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.