AMERICAN FALLS — The Bureau of Reclamation is proposing maintenance and rehabilitation of spillway components at American Falls Dam in Power County. The environmental assessment will examine the potential effects of the proposed actions. Reclamation is seeking comments from the public to better identify issues and concerns regarding those actions.

The proposed construction activities would address the need for replacement and repair of deteriorating concrete on the spillway, spillway gate operator decks, downstream dam face and spilling basin structures — all of which have experienced degradation over 40 years in service. 

To receive a preliminary information package, call Amy Goodrich at 208-383-2250 or email sra-nepa-comments@usbr.gov. Written comments must be received by Dec. 21 — emailed to that same address.

For more information about the dam, go to usbr.gov/projects/index.php?id=24.

