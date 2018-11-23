AMERICAN FALLS — The Bureau of Reclamation is proposing maintenance and rehabilitation of spillway components at American Falls Dam in Power County. The environmental assessment will examine the potential effects of the proposed actions. Reclamation is seeking comments from the public to better identify issues and concerns regarding those actions.
The proposed construction activities would address the need for replacement and repair of deteriorating concrete on the spillway, spillway gate operator decks, downstream dam face and spilling basin structures — all of which have experienced degradation over 40 years in service.
To receive a preliminary information package, call Amy Goodrich at 208-383-2250 or email sra-nepa-comments@usbr.gov. Written comments must be received by Dec. 21 — emailed to that same address.
For more information about the dam, go to usbr.gov/projects/index.php?id=24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.