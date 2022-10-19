 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recent events in Mini-Cassia

Mini-Cassia ribbon cuttings

The Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber Ambassadors hosted a ribbon cutting at Zipfer’s Country Store to commemorate their beautiful remodel and reopening on September 30th.

Zipfer’s carries everything from large variety of hot deli foods and cold beverages to gas and groceries so stop on by.

They are locally owned by Sarah Juarez & Raymond Brookins and are located at 9 E. Ellis in Paul.

Zipfer's Country Store

The Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber Ambassadors hosted a ribbon cutting at Zipfer’s Country Store to commemorate their remodel.

The Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber Ambassadors hosted another ribbon cutting at Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital to commemorate the grand opening of Classic Air Medical on September 22nd.

Classic Air Medical

The Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber Ambassadors hosted a ribbon cutting at Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital to commemorate the grand opening of Classic Air Medical.

Voices Against Violence check presented

Nick Garcia and his son Dominick presented a check for $230 to Angela Michelle Chapman McDavid, the executive director of Voices Against Violence.

This is the 6th year that Nick has run the 9.5 miles to raise money for domestic violence.

Voices Against Violence

Nick Garcia and his son Dominick presented a check for $230 to Angela Michelle Chapman McDavid, the executive director of Voices Against Violence.
