 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reading Colors Your World: Children's Summer Reading returns
0 comments
alert featured

Reading Colors Your World: Children's Summer Reading returns

{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — School is out and the Children’s Summer Reading program is in.

Their first event of the summer, “The Giant Sidewalk Chalk Mural,” kicked off the summer with a flurry of color and fun.

The sidewalks outside the Twin Falls Public Library became a canvas of creativity as children added their own chalk artwork to the pavement.

At a table in the shade, participants learned how to make chalk from scratch and entered themselves in weekly prize drawings.

Within 20 minutes of the start of the event, most of the sidewalk in front of the library had been filled with vibrant sketches.

“Our kids programs in the summer have always been huge,” Children’s Librarian Kasi Allen said with a smile as she watched children search for an untouched patch of pavement.

Near the front entrance, three eight year old girls sat together as they spelled out “best friends” in chalk. Halfway through writing the word friends, they realized they had misspelled the word.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Just add a heart,” Zoe Weaber said. “I fix most of my problems with a heart.”

And thus their mural was saved.

Hosted by the Twin Falls Public Library, Children’s Summer Reading encourages reading through collaborative events and prize incentives.

Children can log their books either through the ReaderZone app or with a paper log obtained at the library. Once a child has read 32 books, they can pick up their grand prize at the library.

This year’s theme is “Reading Colors Your World.” All of the events will feature bright colors, as well as a selection of books for children to check out.

Events are held weekly at different times to accommodate the variety of schedules within the community. Next week’s event will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. “The Great Big Obstacle Course” will feature an obstacle course at the Twin Falls City Park.

For the full calendar of events, visit the Twin Falls Public Library website.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

50 Million Americans Hit by ‘Record-Breaking’ Heat Wave

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
In Idaho, far right Republicans fight for control
Politics

In Idaho, far right Republicans fight for control

The dream world for Idaho’s ascendant far right is one where state lawmakers run a sovereign nation-state free of federal oversight. It would be a place where they can outlaw all abortions, dictate what is taught in schools, have complete say over public health rules and gun laws, and take control of federal public lands, which make up more than 60% of the state.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News