Reading Colors Your World: Children's Summer Reading returns

TWIN FALLS — School is out and the Children’s Summer Reading program is in.

Their first event of the summer, “The Giant Sidewalk Chalk Mural,” kicked off the summer with a flurry of color and fun.

The sidewalks outside the Twin Falls Public Library became a canvas of creativity as children added their own chalk artwork to the pavement.

At a table in the shade, participants learned how to make chalk from scratch and entered themselves in weekly prize drawings.

Within 20 minutes of the start of the event, most of the sidewalk in front of the library had been filled with vibrant sketches.

“Our kids programs in the summer have always been huge,” Children’s Librarian Kasi Allen said with a smile as she watched children search for an untouched patch of pavement.

Near the front entrance, three eight year old girls sat together as they spelled out “best friends” in chalk. Halfway through writing the word friends, they realized they had misspelled the word.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Just add a heart,” Zoe Weaber said. “I fix most of my problems with a heart.”

And thus their mural was saved.