{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Read, Run and Rise-up is a free public event for the youth of the Magic Valley, taking place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Frontier Field on the College of Southern Idaho campus. The event will promote physical activity, healthy lifestyles and engaged/active learning.

Play games with Twin Falls area collegiate athletes, win prizes, take home a free book and eat snacks from Chobani, Panda Express, Falls Brand, Jersey Mike’s, Jamba Juice and more.

Read, Run and Rise-up is an honors project organized by Kayler Detmer — a senior at Stanford University — for the Stanford University Program in Human Biology.

For more information, call 208-731-2844 or email kdetmer@stanford.edu.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments