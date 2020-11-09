Read it yourself: Draft mask ordinance for Twin Falls

not therein employed, or present without invitation.

6-14-3: EXEMPTIONS:

1. Children under the age of 5.

2. Persons who cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering. A person is not required to provide documentation demonstrating that the person cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

3. Persons who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.

4. Persons for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.

5. Persons who are obtaining a service involving the nose, face, or head for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service.

6. Persons who are eating or drinking at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverage service, so long as the person is able to maintain a distance of 6 feet away from persons who are not members of the same household or party as the person.