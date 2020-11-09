Read it yourself: Draft mask ordinance for Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — The City Council is set to vote at its Monday meeting on whether to adopt an ordinance saying people must wear a mask or face covering when in public in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Last week, the Council voted 5-2 to have the city staff to write a draft ordinance of a mask ordinance for the city. Read the text of the draft below and see a PDF of the entire draft ordinance:
Draft Twin Falls mask ordinance
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF TWIN FALLS, IDAHO:
Section 1: That Twin Falls City Code is amended by the addition of a new Chapter 14 of Title 6, as follows:
“6-14-1: FACE COVERINGS. Every person, shall, when in any indoor or outdoor public place, completely cover their nose and mouth, when members of the public are physically present for otherwise unprotected social interaction.
6-14-2: DEFINITIONS. For purposes of this Ordinance “public place” shall mean any place open to all members of public without specific invitation, including but not necessarily limited to, retail business
establishments, government offices, medical, educational, arts and recreational institutions, public transportation, including taxi cabs and ridesharing vehicles. “Members of the public” shall mean persons
not therein employed, or present without invitation.
6-14-3: EXEMPTIONS:
1. Children under the age of 5.
2. Persons who cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering. A person is not required to provide documentation demonstrating that the person cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering.
3. Persons who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.
4. Persons for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.
5. Persons who are obtaining a service involving the nose, face, or head for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service.
6. Persons who are eating or drinking at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverage service, so long as the person is able to maintain a distance of 6 feet away from persons who are not members of the same household or party as the person.
7. Outdoor public places where a person can employ physical distancing as recommended by CDC where the person is able to maintain a distance of 6 feet from persons who are not members of the same household or party as the person.
8. Youth or adult athletes actively competing in a sporting event where masking is not possible.
9. Persons who are engaged in indoor exercise or recreational activity, so long as they engage in physical distancing.
10. Persons who are participating in a court proceeding wherein the presiding judge authorizes the face covering to be removed.
11. Persons who are participating in Educational Activities. Educational Activities means activities involving students taught by an educator in a school or equivalent setting.
12. Persons who are participating in religious activities.
6-14-4: PENALTY AND ENFORCEMENT. The City will make efforts to educate individuals and businesses to achieve compliance. Violation of this Ordinance shall constitute an infraction, punishable by a fine of $50.
Section 2: EFFECTIVE DATE AND SUNSET DATE
This Ordinance shall take effect (upon publication or immediately) and shall remain in effect for 60 days from the date passed.
