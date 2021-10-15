Reaching for the sky: Main Ave. Lofts heading toward completion

TWIN FALLS — In July of 2022 residents will be able to call 160 Main Avenue Lofts home.

Developers, financing partners, city officials, and a representative from Sen. Mike Crapo’s office gathered to unveil the new $12.7 million project on Thursday afternoon.

Although the building won’t be finished until next summer, Thursday was an opportunity to share what the structure will look like and thank everyone involved, said Bill Truax, president of Galena Equity Partners. Galena is the developer of the project, based out of Boise.

Once completed, the project will be the largest mixed-use building in Twin Falls. There will be 44 apartments, along with 10,000 square feet of office space and 5,000 square feet of retail space.

“Every downtown that we have ever been in that is vibrant and active has housing,” Truax said.

Mayor Suzanne Hawkins said this project has been years in the making following the Main Avenue redevelopment that started in 2016. The site used to be the Idaho Youth Ranch building, which was previously the Idaho Department Store.

The apartments will be studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom spaces. Of those, 20% will be rent-restricted and leased to households that make 80% of the median area income or less.