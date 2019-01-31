43rd county of the 43rd state turns 100 this week
JEROME — By the time Jerome County was declared a county in 1919, it already had a century of history under its belt. The first recorded travelers passed through the area in 1811, followed by trappers, explorers, emigrants, cattlemen and miners, before any real settlers in the high desert north of the Snake River.
Just how did Jerome County become a county, and what was it like in the century before it was settled?
Miners, gold diggers, farmers, financiers and entrepreneurs contributed to this colorful fabric of history.
By the late 1830s, a steady flow of emigrants began passing through south-central Idaho on their way to Oregon. But for decades, only a few actually settled in what would become Idaho — the sea of sagebrush and dust that greeted emigrants was seen as uninhabitable to those looking to make a new life.
All that changed in the early 1860s when gold fever re-infected the West, and when I.B. Perrine landed in the valley seeking water for his cows.
Idaho Territory is established
Miners first discovered gold in 1861 in what was then Washington Territory, near modern-day Lewiston. That same year, the American Civil War broke out.
President Abraham Lincoln had his hands full trying to keep the nation united, and he was focused on pushing the boundaries of the United States westward. Hoping to grow the country from sea to sea, Lincoln signed the Homestead Act of 1862 as an incentive for people to take up land in the West.
The act granted 160 acres of free land to claimants, and allowed nearly any man or woman a "fair chance," making it one of the most significant events in the westward expansion of the country. It set into motion a series of public land grants to small farmers.
Lincoln created Idaho Territory soon after in March 1863, and with its sparse population centered in Idaho's mining camps, two-year-old Lewiston became the capital.
Later that year, land in Idaho Territory south of the Snake River became Owyhee County, named for Hawaiian trappers who had earlier disappeared into the mountains east of Oregon Territory. Shortly afterward, land lying directly north of the Snake River became Alturas County, with its county seat at Rocky Bar.
Idaho's population base then shifted south from the panhandle to the Boise Valley as miners flooded into Idaho City, and Boise quickly established itself as the capital. Galena ore mines spread east into the mountains north of the Snake River and towns such as Hailey, Bullion and Shoshone made their stamps on the map.
In the mid-1860s, "Stagecoach King" Ben Holladay established the Rock Creek Station along the Oregon Trail south of what would become Hansen. The accompanying store — the first trading post between Fort Hall and Fort Boise — served cattlemen in the South Hills, emigrants traveling the Oregon Trail and miners who had moved into the Snake River Canyon in search of gold. Some of these, including a large number of Chinese, were the first emigrants to inhabit what later became Jerome County.
Early iconic figures
Miners filled the Snake River Canyon from Dry Town (present-day Murtaugh) to Shoshone Falls and swapped gold dust for provisions with local merchants in the mining camps.
Charles Walgamott moved into the canyon in 1876 and filed "squatters rights" on the north and south sides of Shoshone Falls. Experienced stagecoach driver Joe Sullaway joined Walgamott in a tourism venture, complete with a stagecoach that carried visitors approximately 30 miles from the train station at Shoshone to the "Niagara of the West." The stagecoach route, known as Shoshone Falls Boulevard, was then the primary north-south road in south-central Idaho.
At Shoshone Falls, tourists dined and slept in the Shoshone Falls tent hotel, also run by Sullaway, Walgamott and Walgamott's wife, Lettie, who doubled as the postmistress of Shoshone Falls.
Their joint venture, which eventually included the Shoshone Falls Ferry, spanned a decade.
Another man who came to Idaho Territory and stayed was young Ira Burton Perrine from Indiana. But Perrine was a bit of a Johnny-come-lately who, in 1883, followed his aunt and uncle to Bullion in search of gold. Ever the entrepreneur, Perrine simultaneously dabbled in the dairy industry. He purchased a small head of dairy cows to vend milk to Wood River Valley miners.
One evening in the fall of 1884, Perrine arrived in Shoshone Falls in search of pasture for his two dozen cows. Walgamott recorded the event in his book "Reminiscences of Early Days."
Perrine "had been informed that I might direct him to some place in the Snake River Canyon where that number of cattle could winter without constant attention," he wrote. Walgamott invited Perrine in and offered to show him a good site in the morning.
This event laid the groundwork for the future of the county.
Utopia for man and beast
The two drove the milk cows along the north canyon rim four miles west from Shoshone Falls, and followed an Indian trail into a box canyon north of the river, then pushed the herd back east along the river bank into a large alcove with two lakes filled with crystal-clear spring water.
"Perrine was pleased," Walgamott wrote. "He had found his Utopia."
Known as I.B. or Burt — but never Ira — Perrine raised row crops and fruit, eventually employing 50 people during harvest.
The early entrepreneur was quick to claim the 1,000 acres of canyon land on each side of the river, christening his new home "Blue Lakes Ranch." The ranch became a laboratory of agricultural research for Perrine, who planted 15,000 trees — starting with five trees he carried on horseback from Hagerman, Walgamott said.
He marketed his products in Shoshone and the distant Albion, the county seat of Cassia County, carved from Owyhee County in 1879.
Nearly 135 years after his great-grandfather settled in the Snake River Canyon, Randy Perrine stood among the skeletal remains of 100-year-old Lombardy poplars near where three generations of Perrines had grown up as he pointed to various rock walls and crumbling foundations.
"See that rock wall over there? That's what's left of the old post office," he said.
I.B. Perrine's wife, Hortense, was the postmistress at Blue Lakes — many years before either Twin Falls or Jerome were founded.
Randy Perrine pointed out a terraced area where the Perrine family home once stood, shaded by a lane of immense trees. Below the home once stood the two-story boarding house that sheltered guests at the ranch. "Brook Lodge," one building out of dozens that once stood as the ranch, still stands on the north bank of the scenic Alpheus Creek.
He pointed to a large boulder in the Creek and described how as a child he would dive from the boulder and into a pool, then would slip through the shallow water all the way to his home downstream.
"I stood here telling my aunt this story and she laughed, saying she had done the same thing 60 years before," he said.
Early infrastructure and irrigation
Perrine was a human bridge between Twin Falls County and Jerome County, symbolically and physically, says Twin Falls historian Jim Gentry.
"He lived in Jerome County, but did so much of his work in Twin Falls County," Gentry said. "So he was a combined hero, a hero for both sides."
Beyond his groundbreaking agricultural efforts, Perrine was also responsible for some of the early infrastructure in the valley.
He constructed Blue Lakes Boulevard from his home on the north side of the river, past the Blue Lakes, up the side of the canyon to the rim, then north toward Shoshone. To reach Albion, Perrine used the Shoshone Falls ferry to cross the Snake River.
On his trips to Albion, Perrine camped at The Cedars, a popular resting spot on the Oregon Trail 10 miles upstream from present-day Murtaugh. It was on one of those trips to Albion, Walgamott wrote, that Perrine had the idea to divert the river at The Cedars in order to irrigate thousands of acres of farmland on both sides of the Snake River.
Perrine wasn't the first to conceive of this: Cassia County pioneer John Hansen had a similar thought years before, but no part of the Homestead Act allowed for the development of an irrigation project on such a grand scale.
The Homestead Act worked well in areas that received plentiful rainfall but fell short in arid regions in the West.
Lawmakers of the West step in
Wyoming Sen. Joseph Carey knew that continued growth in the West would require the construction of large irrigation projects — projects too large to be tackled by private landowners. In 1894, he sponsored the Desert Land Act, known as the "Carey Act," which specifically enabled the reclamation of arid lands.
While the Homestead Act represented a contract between the federal government and individual landowners, the Carey Act introduced a new player: private corporations large enough to develop townsites and irrigation projects, then sell the accompanying irrigation water to farmers at a profit.
When Perrine got serious about irrigating the southern Idaho desert, he offered his friend "Cyclone Bob" McCollum from Shoshone half interest in his undertaking in exchange for McCollum’s powers of persuasion — he was said to be natural salesman — and $1, half the cost of filing on all of the water in the Snake River at what would become Milner Dam.
Intrigued by the idea of conquering the desert, McCollum rode to the future dam site alongside Perrine. McCollum, however, was not prepared for the rush of the river he encountered that day in 1899.
“If you are damned fool enough to think you can dam that water back, I.B., you go ahead and do it, but I want nothing to do with it,” he told Perrine, according to Twin Falls publisher H.J. Kingsbury in his book “Bucking the Tide,” the story of Perrine’s role in the development of the Magic Valley.
But McCollum didn’t hesitate the next time Perrine asked him to join. He later became the general agent for Perrine’s stage line and secretary of Perrine’s Shoshone Falls Power Co. in 1903. The following year, he also took on a secretary and sales manager role for the Twin Falls Investment Co., charged with selling the land and water shares of the irrigation project and building lots in town.
Perrine traveled extensively, gathering support for the enormous irrigation project that would eventually transform a half-million acres of desert land into productive farm ground — including the North Side Tract — giving rise to numerous towns in the Magic Valley. He also constructed a hydroelectric power plant on the north side of the Snake River at Shoshone Falls.
Perrine's beloved ranch and famous fruit crops
Although he had his hands in myriad projects, Perrine never lost sight of his beloved ranch, where he continued to grow potatoes and fruit — and build his historic fame.
The agricultural wizard won gold medals for his apples in the 1900 Paris Exposition, Perrine's granddaughter Anabel Lusty previously told the Times-News. For the next 15 years, he earned gold medal after gold medal for his fruit crops, while promoting the valley where he made his home.
The Smithsonian Institution made wax models of Perrine's fruit, declaring them "the most perfect specimens and marvels of this kind," according to newspapers at the time.
Perrine continued to expand the ranch and completed the south grade of Blue Lakes Boulevard from the Snake River to the top of the canyon in anticipation of the new town that was to be built three miles south of his ranch. In 1903, Perrine constructed the Blue Lakes Ferry across the Snake River, joining what were then Cassia and Lincoln counties.
The gates of Milner Dam closed March 1, 1905, and the Snake River backed up for miles before irrigation water was turned into the south side canal system. A month later, a torrent of water reached the Perrine Coulee, cascaded over the south canyon rim and splashed its way to the southern half of I.B. Perrine’s Blue Lakes Ranch and back into the Snake.
The North Side Tract and the 43rd county are born
Other entrepreneurs made their mark in the early twentieth century alongside Perrine and played a part in the inception of the county as well.
In 1906, wealthy Philadelphia businessmen and brothers William and J.S. Kuhn purchased land and water north of the Snake River Canyon, creating the Twin Falls North Side Land and Water Co.
William Kuhn originally set out to irrigate 261,945 acres on the north side with water diverted from the river at Milner Dam. In 1907, they founded the village of Jerome, naming it for Kuhn's son, Jerome Kuhn, according to Linda Helms, curator of the Jerome County Historical Museum.
After the success of the Twin Falls South Side Tract, Kuhn had little trouble initiating the North Side project; the Idaho Land Board approved Kuhn's plans without hesitation.
With Kuhn's substantial wealth, the project was off to a good start. More communities followed Jerome — Eden, Hazelton, Barrymore, Hillsdale, Coppdale, Falls City, Hunt, Appleton, Greenwood and Sugar Loaf.
But trouble soon followed.
Kuhn and his engineers had underestimated the amount of water needed to irrigate the North Side. They also overestimated the bedrock's ability to hold water. The Jerome Reservoir, constructed at a cost of $500,000, failed to fill. Irrigation water disappeared into cracks and pores in the basalt.
In 1911, the land board recommended that Kuhn patch the "holes" in the reservoir, but after the repairs, the reservoir held only half the water it was designed to contain.
Obligated to provide irrigation water to those on the irrigation tract, Kuhn agreed to pay the cost of raising Jackson Lake Dam in the Teton Mountains of Wyoming. But in the end, he filed for bankruptcy.
With federal assistance — and without Kuhn — the project somehow survived. The Carey Act requirements of the North Side Tract were deemed complete in 1917, albeit with a substantial reduction in the number of acres.
Two years later, Jerome County — all 602 square miles of it — was carved from Lincoln County. Today, only the communities of Jerome, Eden and Hazelton remain.
The county is the 43rd out of 44 counties in Idaho and is one of the smallest in the state.
There was a tremendous economic incentive to become a separate county (from Lincoln County)" Gentry said. "It's hard for us to realize the importance of that, and of being the county seat today."
As Jerome celebrates its centennial, Perrine's descendants honor his memory, and the Snake River still winds through the magical, vast canyon where his cattle once grazed, on a detour from searching for gold.
