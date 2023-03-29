If you’re looking for something fun and unique to do this weekend, then look no further than Ray on My Mind, a tribute to musician Ray Charles at the College of Southern Idaho.

The performance will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $32 for adults and $10 for high school students and younger. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.csi.edu.

Master pianist and vocalist Kenny Brawner, portrays Ray Charles as he leads an 11-piece orchestra and three sultry vocalists as they perform some of Charles’ most iconic songs.

Some of the songs they will perform include “What’d I Say,” “I Got A Woman,” “Mess Around” and “Georgia on my Mind.”

“The music is interwoven with monologues depicting how gospel, blues, jazz, and country-influenced Ray’s style, while also reflecting on American social history, his epic battle with drugs, and his triumphant return home to Georgia,” his website says.

Many of the musicians who join Brawner on stage are profoundly accomplished musicians who have performed on Broadway, in film and on television and who have also recorded music with Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and Rihanna.

Along with being a part of Ray on my Mind, Brawner has his own album titled “Cross Water Blues” which came out in 2020 and can be streamed on Spotify and Apple Music.

For more information on Ray on My Mind, visit sroartists.com/artists/ray-on-my-mind.