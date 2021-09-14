Rationed health care 'imminent' in Boise, Twin Falls regions, top official says

Coronavirus cases in Idaho teenagers, aged 13 to 17, rose to 630 last week, the highest rate ever seen, said Dr. Kathryn Turner, one of Idaho's top public health researchers. Compared to other age groups, cases are rising fastest among Idaho teens, she said. She said the rise in cases in younger children are "not far behind."

Meanwhile, deaths from the virus have shifted from predominately older people last year to younger people this year, she explained. Less than one in 10 coronavirus deaths occur in people aged 18 to 49 years old, data she provided shows, but the rate has more than doubled from April to this month compared to the same time period last year.

In Idaho so far, more than 235,000 residents have contracted COVID-19 and at least 2,485 have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic, state data shows.

Idaho has added more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases each day over the past week, according to the Post Register's tracking of state public health data.

Idaho's seven-day daily case average hit 1,182 on Monday, state data indicates. The Gem State's case rate has grown by nearly 51% this month and about 1,613% since July 1, when the state was adding only 69 new cases each day.