GOODING — Johnny G Taxidermy and AP Mechanical Crane Service will present the Greatest Lil' Show on Dirt, with two performances at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Gooding County Fairgrounds, 201 Lucy Lane.
The Outlaw Broncs from Nevada will take on some of the West's best cowboys in ranch bronc riding. Then strap on your seat belts for some of the world's smallest bucking bulls competing in head-to-head championships against some of the world's youngest extreme athletes. Also enjoy barrel racing and the ever-popular mutton busting.
There will be vendors, a bounce house, a mechanical bull and much more.
Admission is only $7 for this great family entertainment. Children 14 and younger get in free with a paid adult.
For more information, call 209-840-0602.
