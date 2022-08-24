Raising community funds through trivia

If you knew that the Secret Service was first created by the U.S. government to combat counterfeit bills, then trivia night at Koto Brewing Co. might be just the spot to be.

For a crisp $5 bill, teams of up to six players can test their knowledge in the hopes of winning prizes and perhaps even a year of free beer. The Wednesday Night Trivia contest is held twice a month until the end of the year and is put together by the Twin Falls Community Foundation.

According to member Dennis Bowyer, the foundation is a nonprofit conduit that allows social and civic clubs to raise money for their projects such as Baxter's Dog Park on Shoup Avenue West.