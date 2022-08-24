Raising community funds through trivia

Game master Paula Brown Sinclair, left, asks questions during Wednesday Night Trivia, Aug. 24, 2022, at Koto Brewing Co. in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Douglas Bryson talks to the presenters during Wednesday Night Trivia, Aug. 24, 2022, at Koto Brewing Co. in downtown Twin Falls. The Twin Falls Community Foundation is presenting the trivia night in order to raise funds for community projects.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Dennis Bowyer, right, checks answers after round one of Wednesday Night Trivia, Aug. 24, 2022, at Koto Brewing Co. in downtown Twin Falls. The brewery is giving out prizes to the winners.
If you knew that the Secret Service was first created by the U.S. government to combat counterfeit bills, then trivia night at Koto Brewing Co. might be just the spot to be.
For a crisp $5 bill, teams of up to six players can test their knowledge in the hopes of winning prizes and perhaps even a year of free beer. The Wednesday Night Trivia contest is held twice a month until the end of the year and is put together by the Twin Falls Community Foundation.
According to member Dennis Bowyer, the foundation is a nonprofit conduit that allows social and civic clubs to raise money for their projects such as Baxter's Dog Park on Shoup Avenue West.
PHOTOS: Trivia night: hosted by Koto Brewing Co. presented by TF Community Foundation
