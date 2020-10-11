Rain and snow calms Conner Summit Fire

ALBION — The Conner Summit fire grew to about 3,800 acres Sunday as the area received snow and rain overnight.
Saturday night, the Cassia County Sheriff's Office had advised Albion residents to be ready to evacuate as the fire burned four miles southeast of town.
Multiple rural fire departments worked with the BLM Twin Falls District firefighters and additional crews arrived Sunday. Four single-engine air tankers, four large air tankers, air attack, a helicopter and three dozers responded.
Most of the active fire slowed Sunday and crews worked with dozers to create containment lines. They are expected to contain the fire by 6 p.m. Monday, and control is estimated by 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The fire is burning in grass, brush and timber, the Bureau of Land Management said.
Badger fire to transition back to Sawtooth National Forest
Support Local Journalism
Command of the Badger Fire will transition back to the Sawtooth National Forest as of 6 a.m. Monday.
Most of the Badger Fire Road, trail and area closure has been lifted, but there are several areas that will remain closed due to unsafe conditions or resource concerns. The following areas remain closed to the public:
• The Rock Creek road up to Diamondfield Jack is all open but the areas to the side of the road are closed. The closure starts at the Forest Boundary to the fire edge at Third Fork Campground due to unsafe recreation facilities and potential for falling rock and debris run-off. The public is asked to not stop on the roadway in Lower Rock Creek Canyon.
• A majority of 50-inch ATV trails and motorcycle trails are closed to protect the existing trail tread from further erosion and damage post-fire. Snags are likely to continue to come down after wind and precipitation events. Please see the map for closure areas.
The burned area and the Minidoka Ranger District is being assessed, including post-fire motorized trail damage as well as potential effects on winter recreation. Reseeding and other stabilization treatments will be occurring in the coming weeks on lands within the fire perimeter.
Fire activity remains minimal. Crews will continue to monitor and patrol the fire area looking for hot spots and mopping up as needed.
Although much of the closure has been lifted, some areas are still closed. Please check the map closely before heading out to hunt.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.