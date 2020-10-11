Rain and snow calms Conner Summit Fire

ALBION — The Conner Summit fire grew to about 3,800 acres Sunday as the area received snow and rain overnight.

Saturday night, the Cassia County Sheriff's Office had advised Albion residents to be ready to evacuate as the fire burned four miles southeast of town.

Multiple rural fire departments worked with the BLM Twin Falls District firefighters and additional crews arrived Sunday. Four single-engine air tankers, four large air tankers, air attack, a helicopter and three dozers responded.

Most of the active fire slowed Sunday and crews worked with dozers to create containment lines. They are expected to contain the fire by 6 p.m. Monday, and control is estimated by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire is burning in grass, brush and timber, the Bureau of Land Management said.

Badger fire to transition back to Sawtooth National Forest

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Command of the Badger Fire will transition back to the Sawtooth National Forest as of 6 a.m. Monday.

Most of the Badger Fire Road, trail and area closure has been lifted, but there are several areas that will remain closed due to unsafe conditions or resource concerns. The following areas remain closed to the public: