Railroad repairs will impact traffic this week on U.S. 93 in Jerome County

SHOSHONE — Repairs to a section of railroad east of Jerome will reduce traffic to one lane on U.S. Highway 93 where it crosses the roadway near 300 South Road.

Dependent on weather, repairs are expected to occur either Wednesday or Thursday.

“We are coordinating with Eastern Idaho Railroad to complete this work which will help maintain functionality of the tracks and signal,” said ITD District Manager Jesse Barrus.

Motorists are advised to slow down and watch for signs and flaggers that will direct drivers through the work zone.

Repairs are expected to be completed in one day.

