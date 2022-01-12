 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Railroad repairs to impact Twin Falls traffic

  • 0
Roadwork

Work on the railroad tracks will impact traffic Thursday on Shoshone Street South near Minidoka Avenue.

 City of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Eastern Idaho Railroad and the Idaho Transportation Department will repair a section of railway where it crosses Shoshone Street South near Minidoka Avenue on Thursday. Repair work will require lane closures in the work area, and drivers should expect delays or use an alternate route.

“We are coordinating with Eastern Idaho Railroad to complete this work, which will help maintain functionality of the tracks and signal,” said ITD District Manager Jesse Barrus.

Drivers are advised to slow down, watch for signs and flaggers, and yield to workers and equipment in work zones. Repairs are expected to be completed by end-of-day Thursday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hidden History: The town of Rock Creek

Hidden History: The town of Rock Creek

Yes, there was life here before I.B. Perrine and his irrigation system. A town was born where Rock Creek leaves the South Hills near Kelton Road at the Old Oregon Trail.

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News