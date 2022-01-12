Railroad repairs to impact Twin Falls traffic

TWIN FALLS — Eastern Idaho Railroad and the Idaho Transportation Department will repair a section of railway where it crosses Shoshone Street South near Minidoka Avenue on Thursday. Repair work will require lane closures in the work area, and drivers should expect delays or use an alternate route.

“We are coordinating with Eastern Idaho Railroad to complete this work, which will help maintain functionality of the tracks and signal,” said ITD District Manager Jesse Barrus.

Drivers are advised to slow down, watch for signs and flaggers, and yield to workers and equipment in work zones. Repairs are expected to be completed by end-of-day Thursday.

