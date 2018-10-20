FILER — Work to reconstruct a railroad crossing is scheduled to begin Monday on U.S. Highway 93 near milepost 42 just north of the U.S. 93/U.S. 30 interchange.
Construction crews will remove damaged planks and ties. Structural material will be used to reinforce the base and fill voids. This project will also include replacing asphalt in the surrounding area.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions during the project. Motorists may encounter flaggers and should anticipate reduced speeds in the construction zone.
The work is being performed by Eastern Idaho Railroad and is expected to continue through the end of December.
For the latest construction impacts, go to 511.idaho.gov.
