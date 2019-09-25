{{featured_button_text}}
RUPERT — The Idaho Transportation Department expects to remove obsolete railroad tracks between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday on a portion of Idaho Highway 24 between Rupert and Shoshone. Weather permitting, work will be completed in one day.

The highway will be closed from 200 West to 400 West while work is underway. Motorists will need to use an alternate route.

“This crossing has not been in use for over a decade,” south-central Idaho maintenance foreman Allen Knight said in a statement. “We will work with Union Pacific Railroad to remove the old rails and repave the roadway, which will provide a better driving experience for motorists.”

