Shoshone railroad crossing will be closed for repairs May 16 through May 18.

The main north-south thoroughfare in downtown Shoshone will be closed at the crossing for three days to allow Union Pacific Railroad to make repairs to address the aging infrastructure.

Idaho Department of Transportation will close the section crossing over the rails starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The work is expected to be complete by approximately 6 p.m. May 18.

ITD has designated a detour around the closure for travelers and freight carriers. The detour will take drivers through Gooding, using U.S. and state highways.

Motorists approaching town from the south on U.S. Highway 93 will be detoured west on U.S. Highway 26 in Shoshone. Those coming from from the north on Idaho Highway 75 will be detoured west on U.S. Highway 20 near Timmerman Hill.

Up-to-date traffic information is available by calling 511, or by visiting 511.idaho.gov.