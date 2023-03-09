BURLEY — An April 4 jury trial for Jimmy Lee Murphy, charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife Whitney Murphy, 26, in 2004, has been continued.

According to court records, the trial will be reset at the request of Murphy’s attorney. The reason for the request was the defense counsel needs more time for investigating matters.

A new trial date was not set.

A status hearing in the case is set at 9 a.m. March 13 in Cassia County District Court.

Murphy is accused of killing his wife with a shotgun as she came home and for shooting a neighbor who was lying in bed with his wife through the neighbor’s basement window.