{{featured_button_text}}
Neighbors in Need raffle items

The Neighbors in Need raffle will be Nov. 2.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE EPISCOPAL CHURCH OF THE ASCENSION

TWIN FALLS — Antique furniture, coupons for cookies and yard work, a winter village, original paintings, a bread maker, jewelry, children’s books and more will be raffled to benefit the Episcopal Church of the Ascension’s Neighbors in Need community outreach program.

Items will be displayed through Thursday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Tickets can be purchased before and after Sunday worship services and will also be available from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday at the church office.

Raffle items will be on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N., Twin Falls, during its Harvest Festival. The raffle drawing will be held at 2:30 p.m. that afternoon. You do not need to be present to win.

Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Each item has its own raffle cup. In this way, buyers will win only items in which they are interested.

Neighbors in Need, in existence since the mid-1970s, works with Magic Valley social service agencies to provide food boxes and limited financial assistance for local families. Partnering with the South Central Community Action Partnership, the Mustard Seed, Valley House, Health and Welfare and others, Neighbors in Need helps families who struggle with basic needs due to medical issues or unemployment/underemployment. Neighbors in Need is funded only through donations and fundraisers.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments