Radio Rondevoo on fire in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — The Radio Rondevoo Event Center is on fire in downtown Twin Falls.

Billowing black smoke can be seen coming from the building along with flames coming out of the center's roof.

At least four fire engines are on scene at 8:30 a.m.

Main Avenue is blocked at Eden. Fairfield Street and parts of Second Avenue West are also blocked.

The call came in at about 7:30 a.m. Jerome and Buhl fire departments and the Twin Falls and North Cassia rural fire districts are assisting.

Power has been shut off to multiple businesses in the area including the Times-News, which is currently closed to the public.

The residents of the Old Town Lodge have been evacuated. The back side of the motel has fire damage, said city spokesman Joshua Palmer. The city is working to find assistance for the residents.

Adjacent businesses are closed.

This is considered an "all-call fire" said Palmer, meaning all area agencies that can are responding. Abut 50 firefighters were on scene by 9 a.m.

Palmer said the the roof of the Radio Rondevoo has collapsed and the structure is not sound. It appears part of the building's back wall has also collapsed.

Firefighters are working to clear the alleyway behind the event in case more of the building collapses.

The city has called in Twin Falls County Emergency District to assist the residents of Old Town Lodge who can't return to apartment. It's anticipated some may not be able to stay in their homes tonight because of tire damage, Palmer said

Sparklight and Idaho Power both on scene.

Poindexter's and other neighboring businesses are being sprayed with water to try to prevent the fire from spreading.

All Twin Falls School District phones and emails are down because power to the building that houses the district's servers has been disconnected, said district spokesperson Eva Craner. Parents have been notified.

Canyon Ridge High School was set to have its prom at Radio Rondevoo this weekend. The school is working on finding a new location.

Many Main Avenue businesses are closed because of power being cut.

