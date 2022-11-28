Radio Rondevoo is no more

TIMES-NEWS
An excavator cleared debris last week from the site of the former Radio Rondevoo building on Main Avenue West in Twin Falls.
Drone footage courtesy of the Twin Falls Fire Department.
The building that once housed radio stations, a skating rink and a ballroom was completely destroyed April 12 in an early morning fire.
Firefighters fought to keep the flames from spreading to other buildings as smoke billowed from the art deco structure.
Recent demolition of the burnt out building revealed signage on a neighboring wall that hasn’t be seen in decades.
PHOTOS: Aftermath of the Radio Rondevoo
Radio Rondevoo no more
An excavator starts the final clean up of the demolished the Radio Rondevoo Event Center on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in downtown Twin Falls. The building on Main Avenue West once held
a skating rink and a ballroom but was built to house a radio station.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Radio Rondevoo no more
Old signage can be seen during the demolition of the former Radio Rondevoo Event Center site Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Radio Rondevoo no more
The sun peaks around Poindexter's Costumes and Novelty Shop on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in downtown Twin Falls, where the Radio Rondevoo once stood.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Radio Rondevoo Event Center
The Radio Rondevoo Event Center sign is seen Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Radio Rondevoo Event Center
What remains of the Radio Rondevoo Event Center is seen Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Radio Rondevoo Event Center
What remains of the Radio Rondevoo Event Center is seen Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Radio Rondevoo Event Center
What remains of the Radio Rondevoo Event Center is seen Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, from an alley in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Radio Rondevoo Event Center
What remains of the Radio Rondevoo Event Center is seen Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Aftermath of the Radio Rondevoo fire
The fire that burned Radio Rondevoo is under investigation Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Aftermath of the Radio Rondevoo fire
The back wall of Radio Rondevoo is being demolished Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Watch now: Drone footage of the Radio Rondevoo Fire
Watch now: Fire downtown Twin Falls
