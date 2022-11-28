Radio Rondevoo is no more

An excavator cleared debris last week from the site of the former Radio Rondevoo building on Main Avenue West in Twin Falls.

The building that once housed radio stations, a skating rink and a ballroom was completely destroyed April 12 in an early morning fire.

Firefighters fought to keep the flames from spreading to other buildings as smoke billowed from the art deco structure.

Recent demolition of the burnt out building revealed signage on a neighboring wall that hasn’t be seen in decades.