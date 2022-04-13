Radio Rondevoo fire investigation

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho State Fire Marshal's office has found no definitive cause of the fire that destroyed the Radio Rondevoo Event Center.

City officials had said Wednesday they hoped to find the cause of the fire within a few days, but the marshal posted on social media Wednesday evening that the case will remain undetermined unless further useful information is uncovered.

The marshal's office said the fire originated in the attic of the building.

The roof and back wall of the Radio Rondevoo collapsed during the fire.

About 100 firefighters, police and paramedics responded to the fire Tuesday morning.

City spokesman Josh Palmer said neighboring buildings, including Poindexter’s Novelty & Costume Store, suffered minor smoke and water damage. The building on the opposite side of Radio Rondevoo was vacant.

"I was blown away it wasn't worse than it was," Palmer said.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Main Avenue remained closed between Gooding and Fairfield streets. Crews from Elite Restoration were seen on site boarding up the front of the Radio Rondevoo building.

A few businesses across the street from the fire chose to open on Wednesday. Whiskey Bent Trading Co. posted on Facebook it will remain closed for the rest of the week.

Poindexter's is still without power, owner Susan Buhler said.

"We are very fortunate it didn't spread," Palmer said.

