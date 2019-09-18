OWYHEE COUNTY — For the first time since 1992, a rabid cat has been discovered in Idaho.
The Department of Health and Welfare reported that the cat was the first rabid animal found in the county this year. After being tested by the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, the rabies virus in the cat was linked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the strain associated with bats.
In 2019, 10 rabid bats have also been reported in Idaho, the Department of Health and Welfare said. One of those bats bit a Burley wildlife rehabber after it was found in Twin Falls in July.
"Rabies, a virtually 100% fatal infection in people and animals, can affect our pets, putting the risk of this deadly disease right at our doorstep," said Leslie Tengelsen, public health veterinarian for the department. "Owners are encouraged to vaccinate their dogs, cats, ferrets and horses. Sometimes cats are overlooked when it comes to vaccination; whether they are barn cats or strictly indoor cats, they should all be vaccinated against rabies as bats often find their way into barns, outbuildings and homes."
Anyone who may be bitten by any mammal, including cats and bats, should should wash any wound thoroughly with soap and water and call their health care provider promptly to discuss the need for immune globulin and vaccinations, the department said.
