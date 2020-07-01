Rabid bat discovered in Twin Falls County; health District urges residents to take precautions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS COUNTY — A bat caught in Twin Falls County tested positive this week for rabies, the South Central Public Health District announced Wednesday. The agency says it urges residents to be extra careful and avoid all contact with bats because rabies can cause a fatal viral illness in both people and their pets.

This is the first bat this year to test positive for rabies in south-central Idaho. No humans were bitten by the bat.

“Normally, bats are not dangerous but it’s never a good idea to harass or play with any wild animal,” Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD Epidemiology Program Manager, said in a statement. “If you see an active bat during the day, or any other unusual behavior, it is best to avoid that animal to prevent exposure to diseases like rabies.”

If you catch a bat and need it tested, call 208-737-5912 or 208-737-5971 to speak with a Health District epidemiologist. SCPHD urges residents to only attempt bat captures if they can do it safely and avoid direct contact with the bat at all times.

While most bats are harmless and do not carry rabies, they are the only animal in Idaho to naturally carry the virus, the health district said. Most animals, including household pets, can become exposed to the virus by playing with sick bats that can no longer fly.