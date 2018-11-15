TWIN FALLS — The South Central Public Health District and the American Cancer Society urge Magic Valley residents to use Thursday’s Great American Smokeout to take the first step toward a smoke-free life.
“We have nicotine replacement products for free, for anyone committed to quitting,” Cody Orchard, SCPHD health education specialist, said in a statement.
Consider these stay-quit tips from the American Cancer Society:
- Picking a “quit day” is a critical first step. It’s best to pick a date and allow yourself enough time to prepare and create a plan but not enough time to change your mind.
- Successfully quitting is a matter of planning and commitment, not luck. Many smokers prefer to quit cold turkey on their quit day while others try to smoke fewer cigarettes leading up to their quit day to slowly reduce the amount of nicotine in their body and reduce withdrawal symptoms. Consider local cessation classes that can give support as you make the change.
- Don’t smoke on your quit day. Keep your mind and body occupied by exercising or losing yourself in an enjoyable hobby. Avoid situations where the urge to smoke is strong; this may include avoiding alcohol.
- Write down rationalizations as they come up and recognize them as messages that can trick you into going back to smoking. Be ready with a distraction to redirect your thoughts to something else.
- A slip is a one-time mistake that is quickly corrected, a relapse is going back to smoking. Look at what went wrong and renew your commitment. Try not to get too discouraged, use what you learn from the slip to make a stronger quitting attempt next time.
Quitting is hard, but you can increase your chances of success with help. Explore free resources and tools at cancer.org/smokeout.
