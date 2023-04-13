If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, Idaho's 988 suicide and crisis lifeline is free, confidential and staffed 24 hours by trained crisis responders who answer every call and text message. Dial 988.

TWIN FALLS — Jonathan Cox was preparing to BASE jump from the I.B. Perrine Bridge on Jan. 24, when he saw a woman leap without a parachute.

Cox quickly ran to the spot the woman had jumped from, and after telling a witness to call 911, he parachuted from the bridge, safely reaching the landing zone. Cox then retrieved an aluminum rowboat from where it was staged near the landing zone and rowed into the river, retrieving the body and transporting it back to shore.

For his efforts to assist with the recovery of the body, Twin Falls Sheriff Tom Carter awarded Cox a civilian certificate of appreciation on Thursday.

“Obviously, it’s a tragedy,” Carter said before presenting Cox with the recognition during a Twin Falls County Commission meeting. “However, doing what he did, he prevented that body from sinking.”

Carter said using divers to search for a body in the river could take several days or even weeks, potentially prolonging the agony of the family.

“What Mr. Cox did by getting ahold of her, getting her to the shoreline means a lot to me, to search and rescue, anybody with a heart that wouldn’t want your loved one on the bottom of the river,” Carter said.

Commissioner Jack Johnson told Cox that risks are involved every time search and rescue or a dive team is deployed for an underwater search, and that his actions helped reduce such risk.

"Our deputies put their lives at risk every day down there doing stuff, and you did too by doing what you did, so thank you," Johnson said.

Deputies also recognized for separate life-saving action

Also awarded recognitions were five deputies in the county jail who responded to a suicide attempt and saved the life of an inmate.

Deputies Sadie Germaine, Tyrell Hudson, Jessica Guevara, Hunter Allred and Kaleb Price were awarded recognition and a challenge coin from Carter for their actions.

"One of the things you don't have to worry about with jail staff, not only this team, but all teams, they are well-trained and they respond appropriately," Carter said.

In an incident on June, 25, 2022, an inmate attempted suicide inside his cell while out of view of anyone by cutting the right side of his neck with the razor blade.

Deputies immediately responded, Carter said. They administered first aid, maintained pressure on the wound, and kept the inmate talking to maintain consciousness while waiting for an ambulance.

Upon being transported to the hospital, the inmate received more than 30 stitches to his neck.

"This man is alive today due to the deputies' quick response and efficient actions," Carter said.

Johnson also praised the actions of the deputies.

"You guys are the heroes of our community any way you look at it, and what you do is extremely important," Johnson told the deputies. "Saving lives is the top of the cake and to get to recognize you for that is even better."

Commissioner Brent Reinke thanked the deputies while also acknowledging a recent staffing shortage.

"You have gone through some pretty difficult months really short-staffed. And it's really been on our minds and doing what we can do to assist," Reinke told the deputies at the ceremony. "Thank you for hanging in there."