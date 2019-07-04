In my opinion, no one has done a better job summarizing the potential of Ruger’s American Rimfire Rifle line than Tom Gresham, genial host of Gun Talk Media.
Tom put it this way, “Take the very best features of Ruger’s centerfire American Rifle, chamber it for rimfire cartridges and you have the recipe for pure fun.”
Having just returned from my third annual springtime varmint hunt in Montana’s Big Sky Country with my rimfire Ruger Americans, I wholeheartedly second his opinion.
Four basic models make up the current product line: the Standard, Compact, Wood (stocked), and Target iterations. All models are available in .22 LR, .17 HMR, and .22 WMR (Winchester Magnum Rimfire) chamberings.
The standard and compact models are fitted with nicely textured black synthetic stocks that appear to be slightly scaled-down versions of the excellent furniture found on Ruger’s centerfire American Rifles. The standard version carries a full-length 22” barrel bolted into an adult-sized stock, while the compact ships with an abbreviated 18” tube nestled into a child/small adult-sized handle.
What really set these plastic stocks apart from the competition are their patented interchangeable comb/buttstock modules. Every standard/compact rifle ships from the factory with both a low comb and a high comb modular insert. The low comb module is designed to better align your cheek with the rifle’s high visibility iron sights, while the high comb insert sets your shooting eye in perfect alignment with a mount scope or red dot optic.
The standard comb/buttstock insert gives the rifle a full-sized 13 ¾” length of pull. The compact’s 12 ½” LOP is better suited to children, smaller framed adults and hunters wearing heavy, bulky coats.
Swapping modules is as easy as loosening and removing the rear sling swivel stud, sliding out the current module, sliding in and screwing down its replacement. The replacement procedure takes only a few minutes and can be easily accomplished at home or in the field with a nail or hex head wrench. Replacement modules, triggers, magazines, and assorted accessories are available at www.shopruger.com.
As wonderful as these synthetic stocks are, I’m a “wood” guy at heart. For me, it’s the solid feel and heft of an attractive walnut stock or the nail-tough durability and looks of a colorful laminate handle that makes a gun “feel” like a gun, not a plastic look-alike. As the photo illustrates, I have restocked my RAR .22LR, .17 HMR, and .22 Mag. with colorful Boyd laminates. They now have the perfect balance, heft, and accuracy to make them a delight to carry in the field and to strut their stuff at the range. Check them out at www.boydstocks.com.
Taking a closer look at the barreled actions, we find that with the exception of the heavier straight-tapered (0.860”) barrel on the Target model, the Standard, Compact, and Wood carry substantial, nicely contoured, hammer-forged tubes. As a bonus, all models are available with either a non-threaded or threaded (1/2”-28) muzzle. This is a great option should you desire to attach a suppressor or muzzle brake. Sight-wise, the Target ships naked from the factory. The latter three models arrive with a Williams’ fiber optic front sight and “V” notch rear sight on board.
Interestingly, the Americans’ receivers are machined to accommodate 3/8” grooved receiver rings, (common to .22 rimfires and air guns), and are drilled and tapped topside for Weaver #12 bases; giving you two optic mounting options.
I like the robust steel receiver-mounted bolt stop/release lever. This mechanism allows you to remove/replace the bolt without having to pull the trigger; a nice safety feature, particularly for novice shooters. I also appreciate the easily manipulated tang-mounted safety, which like its centerfire big brother, is placed right under your thumb.
Depending on the particular model and options you select, your new American Rimfire Rifle will set back anywhere from $250 to $350 dollars. And if you’re experience is anything like mine, then this purchase should deliver the maximum amount of pure fun attainable for less than four Franklins!
Good Shooting
