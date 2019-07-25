Pushing peaks and facing fears: Idaho mountain climbers form a community

Magic Valley is home to some of Idaho’s elite who are challenging themselves to conquer the state’s nine tallest mountain peaks.
The reasons why people climb mountains are as vast as the summits that dot the state’s terrain, said Boise resident Dan Robbins, a seasoned climber who grew up Gooding.
At 24 years old, Robbins climbed his first mountain after admiring Soldier Mountain from his uncle’s home near Fairfield — and wondering what was at the top.
His curiosity sparked a lifetime activity that he now enjoys with his wife, Carrie.
“I was sitting out on that deck and something was just pulling me up there,” he said. “When I did that first one I really enjoyed the physical challenge.”
Almost instantly, he was hooked.
Today Robbins, an application architect, travels all over Idaho and the west with his wife to climb the region’s peaks.
The couple seeks out up to 100 peaks per year during their year-round pursuit of physical fitness — but their pleasure is mainly derived from the stunning scenery.
Robbins started a website, Idahosummits.com, which gives other “peak baggers” — also known as “scramblers” — who keep score of the mountain peaks they scale, a platform where they can access technical information on mountains, connect and share stories, and log their accomplishments.
The site has recorded 160 hikers who have summited all nine of the state’s peaks over 12,000 feet. The list, however, is only partial and is limited to climbers who frequent the website.
Many people do not formally log their mountain climbs, said Tom Lopez, an avid mountaineer and Boise author of “Idaho: A Climbing Guide.”
Lopez, 67, has bagged 628 peaks, but he is significantly behind top Idahoan climber Rick Baugher, of Idaho Falls, who has summited 1,851 peaks.
Lopez completed his first Idaho hike in 1972 and later moved to the Gem State in 1978. Climbing fast became a recreational passion for him; after he retired, it became a way of life. For the past several years, Lopez has climbed 150 to 200 mountains per year, including several in South and Central America, Canada and New Zealand.
In Idaho the mountains vary vastly in shape and type, he said.
They offer climbing opportunities for people of varying abilities from scramblers, who rely on their hands and feet to scale a peak, to technical climbers, who are typically outfitted with rock climbing equipment.
“You can find almost anything you could ask for right here,” he said.
For Magic Valley residents Alice Schenk, Kema Barrie, Elisabeth and Andy Lehr, Stacy Human and her daughter Sydney, the reasons for scaling these mountains are as unique as their thumbprints.
Each of their stories conveys their sense of personal accomplishment and growth — two key components that keep them stretching toward the next mountaintop.
Learning the ropes
Lopez operates a website “Idaho: A Climbing Guide,” which contains a wealth of information on the state’s mountains and general climbing tips.
Beginners should consider finding a mentor or take classes before venturing out, Lopez said, which can shorten the learning curve. Climbing clubs are also useful for beginners, he said.
Climbers need to be in good physical condition to take on the challenge, Lopez added.
Critical hazards include getting lost, falling, inadequate equipment, grizzly bears, mountain lions, rattlesnakes, avalanches, injuries and falls, along with adverse or changing conditions, cornices, rock crevasses, tree wells and water tunnels created by melting snow and ticks.
And climbers cannot expect to depend on phone or internet service for help.
“Don’t take for granted that you’ll have cellphone coverage,” Lopez said.
Several Idaho deaths have occurred on mountain peaks. David Probst, 38, fell to his death on Mount Borah in 1987, Lopez said. Probst was descending Mount Borah with three climbing companions when he lost control attempting to stop himself from sliding. He fell 150 meters to his death.
Some peak baggers like to hike with minimal personal gear like snacks and water, although a snowy summit will require additions such as ice axes for safety in snowfields where they may need to self-arrest, or winter clothing such as coats, hats and boots, Robbins said. Some mountaineers use trekking poles for stability and ease of travel.
Day gear essentials include a backpack with food, water and basic survival supplies such as a first aid kit, a personal locator beacon and a bivy sack for shelter in case of inclement weather.
Other helpful items include rubber gloves for better grip when the terrain gets tricky.
The difficulty of a climb can be influenced by weather conditions. Inclement weather can cause handholds, (places where climber to grip), to become wet, snowy or icy — these conditions can make climbing more treacherous.
Robbins said some people quit climbing after they scale the top nine peaks because they feel like they accomplished their goal.
That, he said, is a shame because Idaho has several hundred peaks that are 10,000 feet and above, and each comes with a unique view from the top.
“I think some people just get stuck on the nine 12ers,” he said.
Rupert woman finds excellence on the mountain tops
Elite athlete Alice Schenk, of Rupert, is no stranger to pushing her physical limits.
Schenk, 61, is a mother of three grown children and has competed in six Ironman Triathlon races and five Boston Marathons, along with dozens of other competitions. An Ironman Triathlon consists of three events: a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike race and a 26.2-mile marathon race. The Boston Marathon is held each April and is one of the best known racing events worldwide.
So when her husband, Wayne Schenk, casually told her that he thought she could climb the state’s highest peaks like the other peak baggers — she agreed.
An avid runner, Schenk has logged more than 52,000 miles. She started running in junior high school and won her first race in college.
But she claims she is just getting started.
Schenk spent decades immersed in the pursuit of health and fitness, and she’s never stopped challenging herself.
At age 47, Schenk signed up for her first solo Spudman Triathlon race, a three-event race in Burley that includes a .93-mile swim, a 24.9-mile bike race and a 6.2-mile run.
Schenk was the first woman to win the Sawtooth Relay, a 62.8-mile race over Galena Summit.
“A good car just starts to get warmed up at 40,000 miles,” she said.
In 2013, Schenk broke the women’s solo record in the same race, a bar she set the year before — after coming in an hour and 40 minutes faster than the previous year.
It took Schenk five years to climb all nine peaks in the state. Now, she’s on round two.
“I was hoping that on round two I’d be a little braver,” Schenk said about her feats. But, she’s found that fear is a hard fellow to shake.
Don’t look down
As an athlete, Schenk knows how to prepare her body for any athletic undertaking. A piece she didn’t initially factor into the equation of climbing mountains was the fortitude that it requires to master the emotional tension and fear caused by her intense fear of heights. Terror took root after she toppled off her family’s rooftop as a young girl.
Schenk’s first ascent was Mount Borah, the state’s highest peak, which sports a perilous section of knife-edged terrain with a 2,000-foot drop-off on either side called “Chicken-Out Ridge,” and a snow bridge. Facing her fears on that ascent caused her to hyperventilate.
“I had Googled it the night before, and I shouldn’t have,” she said. The information escalated her nerves exponentially.
At the time, she thought Borah was likely the worst one, and the rest would be a walk in the park.
But she soon discovered otherwise.
Mount Church, located in Custer County in the Lost River Range, has the longest, steepest ridgeline in the state. There, she found herself frozen on her hands and knees in sheer horror. Her friends were forced to lift her hands and feet forward to get her moving again.
On her ascent of Mount Breitenbach, Schenk asked her climbing companion, Elisabeth Lehr, if she worried about Schenk on the trail during Schenk’s moments of fear. Lehr insisted that it was only Schenk’s mind telling her she was not OK.
Schenk knows that risk management is very personal.
“It’s always my choice to be on the mountain,” she said.
But success comes easier if the body is conditioned for the task.
On average, Schenk runs, lifts weights, bikes, swims and teaches “Over 60 & Getting Fit” classes for the College of Southern Idaho for about five hours a day, three days per week and for a few hours on the other two days, unless she’s training for an Ironman or marathon. She also mentors other athletes.
When training for a race, she builds up to 100-mile bike rides, which take 6-8 hours, starting with 30-mile rides. She applies the same gradual increases in running and swimming.
“Start slowly and build up gradually,” she said. “Our bodies are capable of doing far more than we allow them. Our minds usually become the weak chink in our performance.”
On Donaldson Peak, Schenk was preoccupied with the possibility of falling.
“I couldn’t look at my feet,” she said. “A couple of times I shut my eyes because it settled me a little and I carefully felt my way.”
The dangers of injury or death are real, she said. A person could accidentally trip or a rock could come loose, launching them to their death. Rockfall from above, natural or from other climbers, could strike climbers below.
Schenk climbed what she calls her least favorite peak, Mount Idaho, twice. On her first attempt, she fell behind her climbing companions and struggled to keep her emotions in check.
Still, this didn’t stop her.
“I went back to leave better memories on the mountain,” she said.
Her husband said he worries at times, especially when she hikes alone, but he is confident in her abilities on and off the mountain.
“As long as she’s not working outside of her technical skills, I’m comfortable with it,” Wayne Schenk said. “I am so proud of all she has accomplished.”
Why does a woman climb a mountain?
Schenk grew up in a poor family, in a small town and was chased by bullies —whom she credits with teaching her to run.
Her less-than-ideal childhood fostered a sense of empathy toward others facing difficulties, Wayne Schenk said.
“Alice is passionate, caring and she sees the best in everyone,” he said. “She wants to make sure no one is ever left out because she was often left out as a youngster. It made her compassionate.”
Onlookers often recognize her accomplishments, but she is quite genuine and unafraid to show her struggles, he added. She is able to overcome them and achieve her dreams, which inspires people, he said.
“She is goal-oriented and she wants to go and do all God created her to do, whether it’s speaking, writing, running or climbing mountains,” Wayne Schenk said.
Alice Schenk echoes this claim. According to her, God’s grace, a set of 3-by-5 cards with positive messages on them and a 40-item dream list she wrote as a young woman were instrumental in inspiring her chosen life path.
“I’ve done most of the things on that list,” Schenk said. “You need a goal so big it takes all of you and God to make it come true.”
The purpose of dreams is not to make people seem amazing, she said. They drive a person to inspire and help others.
“God gets the credit for anything noteworthy I have accomplished,” she said. “He instills the desire and the ability to run and to set outrageous goals.”
Schenk lives her life to the fullest each day, acutely aware that the day will come when her time on Earth is up.
“When you are climbing those mountains and ridgelines, you can’t think of anything else,” she said. The hyper-awareness brings life clearly into focus.
Each time she crests the top of a mountain, Schenk takes a moment to enjoy the scenery, knowing she may never see it again.
“Once at the bottom, you realize that you’ve done something that maybe you didn’t believe you could and few will ever do,” Schenk said.
A little help from friends
Schenk’s companions play a key role in her accomplishments.
“I couldn’t have climbed those mountains without my friends. Sometimes they were literally telling me where to put my feet and my hands,” Schenk said.
The camaraderie is heightened by the extreme physical exertion and powerful emotions, Schenk said.
“It gets burned in my brain,” Schenk said, who has written memoirs of her adventures and shares her stories with Idaho Magazine’s readers.
When a person dreams big and works hard to accomplish their goals, they never know how they may inspire others.
Ultimately, mountaineering engenders personal evolution.
“It’s about who I become in the process,” Schenk said, who believes pushing herself fosters the person she wants to be. “I become a better me when I have something to focus on. I can’t just get by.”
But the feat doesn’t end until a climber returns from an ascent safely.
“It is only a good mountain climb when you are successfully down,” Schenk said.
Mother-daughter duo bonds on the trail
Among the physical and mental challenges of climbing mountains over 12,000 feet, a Kimberly mother and her 9-year-old daughter are finding each other on Idaho’s loftiest mountains.
Stacy Human and her daughter, Sydney, are chipping away at the state’s 12ers this summer and enjoying their time together while they climb.
If Sydney completes the task of climbing the pinnacles, she may be the youngest hiker to bag all nine.
Human said her daughter, who is also a who is a state champion in gymnastics, drove the initial goal setting.
“She was the one who kept asking me to go and if there were kids who did this,” Human said.
“I don’t worry at all about her being physically ready.”
A place of peace
In 2016, Stacy Human posted a note at her gym seeking companions to ascend Mount Borah, the tallest summit in the state.
“I like hiking, fishing and camping,” she said. “If it’s in the sunshine, I’m there.”
She literally bought her hiking shoes on her way out of town and she met up with her new hiking companions at the trailhead.
“I had no idea what to expect, but I knew I had to give it a go,” she said.
“It was absolutely amazing. The pictures never do it justice. I’ve never been that high before and didn’t really know how I’d do. It was hard, but it was super gratifying.”
But the ascent held its challenges too.
“It was kind of scary too looking down a sheer drop-off,” Stacy Human said. “Now, I know not to look off the mountain. It really is a mental game.”
She especially enjoys scrambling across the rocky ridges, which entails using her hands and feet to ensure stability.
“I live for the scrambling,” she said.
But it’s more than just the challenge that lures her.
“The mountains are a place of peace for me. It’s a place to reset your soul. The cellphone doesn’t work up there. Those places that are as far away as you can get are my favorite places.”
On the trail she has never encountered rude or aggressive hikers.
“Usually people are really talkative and friendly,” she said. “It’s like a little community.”
Although some mountaineers take on the peaks in dead of winter, Human spends the colder months reading books and trading pictures of summer ascents.
Scaling heights with a child
Because Sydney Human showed a marked interest in accompanying her mother on the grueling hikes, hikes that often challenge adults, Human decided to take her along.
Human, who has climbed almost all Idaho’s nine 12ers twice, is climbing each one this year prior to taking her daughter up — to make sure she can handle the conditions.
Sydney Human started climbing with her mother last year, summiting Hyndman Peak and Lost River Mountain. She got close to the top of Leatherman Peak, but her mother called the hike off when winds gusted so hard it nearly blew 60-pound Sydney off her feet.
“It was devastating for her to have to quit,” Stacy Human said.
Taking a young child on a hike of that magnitude requires extra vigilance — Stacy Human carefully monitors conditions to make sure her daughter stays safe.
“If I run into a rainstorm and I get soaked, that’s one thing. But, if she gets soaked, it’s different,” Stacy Human said.
“When I get near the top I just run,” Sydney Human said. “But afterwards, my legs feel like Jell-O.”
Unlike her mother, the heights do not scare her at all, she said.
Taking a child also means packing extra high-energy snacks and allowing her to move at her own pace and encouraging frequent rest breaks, which usually means a couple of extra hours on the mountain.
“I don’t want to take the fun of it away. If I hurried her or didn’t let her rest, she wouldn’t want to do it anymore,” Stacy Human said.
Off the mountains, Sydney Human works hard. As a competitive gymnast for the past five years, she trains at her gym several times a week.
“I like going down the best,” Sydney Human said after she and her mother completed a training hike at Cache Peak in the end of June. The pair used crampons to traverse the snow fields, which are slow to melt this year.
Afterward, Sydney gleefully announced that her feet were “as pruney as I’ve ever seen them.”
Sydney Human likes to be the first one in the group to tag the summit. She especially enjoys opening the metal box at the top that includes a hiker’s log and occasionally, treats.
“I really like finding Jolly Ranchers,” she said.
But the best part of all, she said, is spending time with her mother — and indulging in cookies and an ice cream milkshake afterward.
Fearless Rupert couple scale Idaho mountain peaks
A Rupert couple’s fearless drive for adventure is taking them on a breathtaking journey this summer to the state’s highest peaks.
Both 29 years old, Elisabeth Lehr is an optometrist and former ski jumper and Andy Lehr works from home for a restaurant technology company.
Both stay fit running and rock climbing.
They are planning to scale Mount Rainier in Washington in mid-August.
“Andy grew up staring at Mount Rainier,” Elisabeth Lehr said about the overnight mountain trip that will require much more equipment than their day trips up Idaho summits.
Elisabeth Lehr’s first climb was Mount Idaho while she was living in Mini-Cassia as an intern.
“I didn’t know what I was getting into,” she said.
She grew up in Wisconsin where there are no 12,000-foot mountains.
“I knew it would be a full-day hike and I’d hiked before,” she said.
Outfitted with a pair of tennis shoes and a pack from Walmart, she was astounded by the primitive beauty she found.
“It was such an adventure and I never saw anyone else on the mountain,” she said about the unique terrain tucked in the Lost River Range in Custer County.
“After that first one, I was hooked,” she said. “Up there you see this panoramic view of the other mountain peaks. It gives me butterflies. I love it; it is so amazing and it’s something so few people get to see. But, you have to work for that view.”
Following her first trip, she talked her husband into coming on the next one to Mount Borah, the state’s highest peak at 12,662 feet, also in the Lost River Range.
He had flown on a plane the day prior to Twin Falls from Chicago and then traveled three hours to the trailhead. He arrived at 2 a.m., where he spent a few restless hours trying to sleep before an alpine start to a grueling hike.
“I kind of got dragged along,” Andy Lehr said, whose ideal weekend at the time was relaxing at home and going for a run or to the gym.
Two hours into the hike he warned his wife, “I’m not having a good time and I’m going to be complaining the whole way.”
But his attitude shifted when they reached Chicken-Out Ridge, a stretch with steep drop-offs that tends to live up to its name, he perked up and hit his stride.
“I loved the hands-on scrambling,” he said. “That ridge was the highlight for me. It was so much fun.”
At the top, Andy Lehr felt exhausted “and pretty beat up,” he said.
Coming down the switchbacks, he opted to run to “get it over with quicker,” he said.
“Afterward, I knew I wanted to do it again, but do it differently like after sleeping a whole night, well as much as you can in a situation like that,” he said.
Both Lehrs are eager for the new set of memories each mountain inevitably holds.
For Elizabeth Lehr, although she is not afraid of heights, self-preservation sometimes kicks in.
“And it should,” she said.
On exposed ridges she tends to be more cautious than her husband.
Both Lehrs always wear climbing helmets in case a loose rock gets kicked their way from above — or they take a tumble.
For some hikes they carry minimal gear, like a small pack with food, water, snacks, first aid supplies and trekking poles.
But certain peaks have more snow this year, which means in June they used crampons and ice axes for the first time.
It was exciting to learn to use new equipment, and traversing snow gullies can be easier than hiking the steep slopes on loose rock, Andy Lehr said.
Their excitement in conquering each new mountain is heightened by sharing it with each other..
“I’m really glad this is something we do together,” Elisabeth said.
Delco woman conquers mountains, and her fears
Kema Barrie, of Declo, started scaling peaks last summer, even though she knew she’d also have to overcome a significant fear of heights.
“I don’t like cannot and can’t do,” said Barrie, 49, “I don’t like to be controlled in that way.”
Like Schenk, Barrie is a runner and has always been athletic.
In 2010, when climber Alice Schenk invited Barrie to join her on a climb, Barrie was sorely tempted, but entirely unaware that Schenk shared her fears and was overcoming some of the same ones herself. Schenk also only found out later that Barrie was struggling to overcome many of the same fears she held.
“All of me wanted to go with her,” Barrie said, but she just couldn’t envision how she would be able to manage the ledges and ridges that mark the mountains.
“I didn’t want to be the person holding anyone back, but at the same time I wanted the challenge,” she said.
For someone afraid of heights, peak bagging can mean “running a gauntlet of emotions each time,” Schenk said.
When Barrie made the decision to start climbing, she was the mother of two grown children and had reached a point in her life where the experience she’d previously turned down, now became a powerful draw for her.
Barrie elected to begin her journey with the state’s tallest peak — Mount Borah.
She thought she’d do the “worst one first” and then see if she wanted to continue.
“I just wanted to see my endurance,” Barrie said. “I had run marathons and I was in shape.”
On her ascent, she focused on the mountain in front of her and on maintaining three points of contact — which means keeping two feet and one hand or two hands and one foot in contact with the mountain at all times.
But the descent was less straightforward.
“Coming down, I saw the steepness of the peak and I had a lot of trouble with that,” she said. “Unlike going up, I couldn’t escape the immenseness of it and I had to look at it all.”
A climbing companion advised her to slide on her rear, known as a seated glissade, which “left her feeling so vulnerable,” she said.
So instead, on the steepest parts, she faced the mountain and slid on her belly. “Like climbing a ladder in reverse,” she said.
Everyone, she said, has to develop their own style.
Climbers sometimes use glissading, a controlled slide on their feet or buttocks, to descend a scree or snow-covered slope.
For Barrie, the descent from the mountaintop was the most physically taxing part of the trip, and she lost her toenails from the repetitive impact against the fronts of her shoes.
Once down, however, the exhilaration of her accomplishment overtook her.
Now she’s dreaming of completing complete all nine 12,000-foot peaks this summer and developing a deep reverence for people’s abilities, she said.
“I see different levels of human beings on the mountains who have such control of their bodies and minds. It is so amazing,” she said. “But, watching some of them scares me to death.”
Some people walk upright across narrow ridges with drop-offs on both sides, she said.
Barrie likes to keep periodic hand contact with the earth as she moves forward — which steadies her nerves and her resolve.
“Nothing I’ve experienced compares to it,” she said. “There’s nothing more empowering than conquering something you didn’t think you could do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.