TWIN FALLS — It’s Tulo’s last day of class.
He has learned how to behave properly, how to play properly and most importantly, how to not get distracted in this chaotic world.
Anaka Lutz, a trainer with Guides on the Way, has been with Tulo for a little more than a year.
Tulo originally had problems with getting distracted by other dogs, but he has learned to focus in social situations. Yet, the biggest challenge for the pair is about to come.
“The hardest part of all this is saying goodbye,” Lutz said.
On Saturday, Guides on the Way and Mission: Pawsible, volunteer puppy raising groups with Guide Dogs for the Blind, met in Twin Falls to work on social skills with 10 guide dog puppies in training.
Puppies are sent to homes when they are 8-10 weeks old and stay for 12 to 15 months while being trained on behavioral skills.
The groups work under Guide Dogs for the Blind, a non-profit organization that provides trained dogs to visually impaired people at no charge.
The training on Saturday consisted of walking through busy parks, sitting through a movie at Faulkner Planetarium and more activities. All of these are just lessons in how to make these excitable puppies professional guide dogs.
“We want to get the dogs used to any situation that they could be in with their future owners,” Guides on the Way leader Laurie Day said.
Most of the dogs are between 1 and 2 years old and are either Labrador retrievers, golden retrievers or lab-golden crossbreeds.
“We use Labradors because, one, they are socially acceptable dogs, people aren’t afraid of them,” Kate Richardson said. “Secondly, they are smart enough to know what to do and dumb enough not to get distracted.”
Richardson, the leader of Mission: Pawsible, said that the training for seeing eye dogs isn’t flashy, but it is practical. For the training they use kibble and positive reinforcement to teach the dogs how to behave in situations.
“This program is all about building up the dogs’ confidence,” Richardson said. “Training them like this is like sending a kid off to college. You send them with a little piece of your heart and your excited to see what they do in the world.”
Once the dogs are finished with social training they are sent to a campus in California or Oregon and are trained to be guide dogs.
Community Field Representative with Guide Dogs for the Blind Anne Tyson visits Idaho every three months to see how the dogs are doing in their behavioral training.
A common misconception with seeing eye dogs is that they are always on the job.
“We have a strict criteria for when the dogs are working,” Tyson said. “When they aren’t working they are a just like any other dog.”
